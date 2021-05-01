Mexico’s Pemex Post Narrower $ 1.8 Billion First Quarter Loss

A Pemex gas station is seen in Mexico City, January 13, 2015. REUTERS / Edgard Garrido

Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMX.UL) said on Friday its net loss fell 93% to $ 1.8 billion in the first quarter after rising sales, falling imports and tax cuts eased the pressure on Mexico’s heavily indebted state oil company.

The loss of 37.3 billion pesos was down from 562.1 billion pesos in the quarter last year, Pemex, as the company is known, said in a file on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Currency movements, financing costs and derivatives all racked up losses that offset his total income of 317.6 billion pesos ($ 15.7 billion).

Despite this, revenues were up 12% from the quarter last year, as sales in Mexico and other countries increased and prices recovered.

Edgar Cruz, head of credit research at BBVA in Mexico, said he expected revenues and bottom lines to pick up this year with considerable government support.

“From this quarter, we have been able to see the impact of the assistance that the Mexican government will give to Pemex this year,” said Cruz.

Lower taxes and additional financial support from the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as well as existing lines of credit with banks will “be enough” to get the driller through the year, Cruz added.

The financial debt of the world’s most indebted oil company rose another $ 700 million in the quarter to $ 113.9 billion. Pemex’s bond debt, worth tens of billions of dollars, is held by investors around the world. About $ 6.4 billion is owed this year.

CFO Alberto Velazquez said Pemex will get more government support in the coming months to meet its obligations, but the company has no plans to tap international bond markets.

“We will continue to work with great financial discipline,” Velazquez told investors on a call for results.

Pemex produced an average of 1.75 million barrels of crude per day (b / d), excluding partners, down 1.4%. Natural gas production, also excluding partners, fell 0.4% to 3.7 billion cubic feet per day.

Pemex processed an average of 747,000 bpd during the quarter, up 38%, after the rehabilitation of its refining systems.

An oil nationalist who staked his reputation on Pemex’s revival, Lopez Obrador gave the company several financial lifelines in the form of cash injections, bond refinancing and tax cuts.

Pemex paid 11.3% less tax than in the first quarter of 2020. It also received 32 billion pesos in February.

The measures weighed on the sovereign credit rating, with a Moody’s analyst citing the possibility of additional support as the reason the agency kept Mexico’s outlook negative.

Lopez Obrador has also taken a series of measures aimed at weakening the influence of Pemex’s competitors, including changes to energy laws that strengthen its market power at the expense of private companies. Read more

Lopez Obrador argues that the liberalization of the energy market by the last government put Pemex and the state’s electricity utility, Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE), at risk.

But investors and credit rating agencies have said Lopez Obrador’s plans are insufficient to address Pemex’s financial and operational woes.

Prior to the first quarter loss, Pemex had recorded two consecutive quarters of net profits due to currency distortions.

Despite a rebound in the second half of 2020, Mexico’s largest state-owned enterprise ended last year with a net loss of some 480 billion pesos.

Julio Ruiz, a former head of Mexico’s finance ministry who is now chief economist for Mexico at Brazilian bank Itau, said recent legislative changes would not be enough to turn the company around.

“It will only save time,” Ruiz said.

($ 1 = 20,4200 pesos at the end of March)

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.