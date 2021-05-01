Electric vehicles to rise from 11 million to 145 million in nine years, according to IEA





Editor’s Note: This story was originally posted by The Guardian. It appears here as part of the Climate office collaboration. The number of electric cars, vans, trucks and buses on the world’s roads is expected to increase from 11 million vehicles to 145 million by the end of the decade, potentially wiping out the demand for millions of barrels of oil every day. And there could be even more electric vehicles on the road by 2030 if policymakers give them a boost; a newly released International Energy Agency report (IEA) found that there could be as many as 230 million electric vehicles in the world by 2030 if governments agreed to step up efforts to encourage the production of low-carbon vehicles, essential to stay within the limits of the global climate target. The IEA’s first global electric vehicle report found that sales in the first quarter of 2021 were more than 2.5 times higher than in the same months last year, when the Covid pandemic- 19 triggered a series of recessions in global economies. Despite the economic downturn, which caused the global auto industry to contract 16% last year, a record 3 million new electric cars were registered worldwide last year, bringing the total to 10 million electric cars. There are also around 1 million electric vans, heavy trucks and buses.The increase in electric cars is closely watched by the energy industry and is expected to have important implications for oil companies, which depend on the demand for transportation fuel to support the profits they make from producing crude oil. Under existing global climate policies, electric vehicles could eliminate the need for more than 2 million barrels per day of diesel and gasoline by 2030, and save the equivalent of 120 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide. carbon. If governments step up their ambition for electric road transport to align with global climate goals, electric vehicles could move around 3.5 million barrels of oil per day, nearly doubling carbon savings. The electric vehicle boom also has multi-billion dollar implications for the global auto industry. The IEA said consumers spent $ 120 billion on electric vehicles last year, up 50% from the previous year, as automakers brought 370 electric models to the market, an increase by 40% compared to 2019. The race to capture the electric vehicle market is expected to accelerate as 18 of the 20 largest automakers – representing 90% of the global auto industry – prepare to increase the number of models offered and increase the number of light vehicles electric. of their production lines, the report adds. “Current sales trends are very encouraging but our common climate and energy goals require even faster market adoption, ”said Fatih Birol, IEA Executive Director. The report says producing enough electric vehicles to put the world on track to meet its climate goals would be a “formidable challenge” and calls for “stronger ambition and action from all countries”. Birol said: “Governments should now do the essential groundwork to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by using economic stimulus programs to invest in battery manufacturing and the development of an extensive and reliable charging infrastructure. “ The IEA is waiting advances in battery technology and the mass manufacture of electric cars will continue to lower their cost and lessen the need for government subsidies. But the 2020s will also need government policies that favor the introduction of low-carbon medium and heavy vehicles and increased investment in the facility. fast charging infrastructure.







