Grown Rogue grants options and issues shares

MEDFORD, Oregon – (BUSINESS WIRE) –Grown Rogue International Inc. (Grown Snape or the Company) (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF), a multi-state cannabis company with operations and assets in Oregon and Michigan, has announced that it has issued a total of 385,000 common shares to certain directors, subcontractors and employees of the Company concerning amounts due for services rendered. The Company also issued 400,000 common shares to certain investors of Golden Harvests, LLC (Gold Harvests) in exchange for a debt reduction to Golden Harvests in the amount of $ 100,000. In addition, the company issued 600,000 common shares in settlement of certain option payments owed to Canopy Management, LLC (Canopy management) pursuant to the option agreement entered into on February 4, 2021 granting Grown Rogue Unlimited, LLC the right to acquire 87% of Canopy Management, the shares of which were to be issued to certain owners of Golden Harvests pursuant to the agreement of The option between Canopy Management and the owners of Golden Harvests closed on February 4, 2021, granting Canopy Management the right to acquire 60% of Golden Harvests. All of the aforementioned common shares were issued at a price of $ 0.25 per share.

The company also granted options to purchase a total of 585,000 common shares of the company (the Stock options) to employees. Stock options may be exercised at a price of $ 0.22 per share for a period of four years from the date of grant. The company also granted options to purchase a total of 500,000 common shares of the company (the Consultant stock options) to a consultant. The consultant’s stock options can be exercised at a price of $ 0.35 per share for a period of four years from the date of grant.

The common shares described above and the common shares underlying the stock options and consultant stock options are subject to a four month hold period and one day expiring August 31. 2021.

The aforementioned common share issues have enabled certain directors and officers of the company to receive a total of 255,000 common shares of the company. The Company relied on the exemptions from the assessment and minority shareholder approval requirements of multilateral instrument 61-101 – Protection of minority holders of securities in special transactions (MI 61-101), set out in sections 5.5 (b) and 5.7 (a) of NI 61-101 with respect to such insider participation.

About Grown Rogue

Grown Rogue International (CSE: GRIN | OTC: GRUSF) is a family of vertically integrated multi-state cannabis brands whose mission is to inspire consumers to enhance their cannabis experiences. We have combined an expert management team, an award-winning cultivation team, state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor manufacturing facilities, and product categorization based on consumer knowledge, to create innovative, carefully selected products from the seed to experience. The Grown Rogue product family includes premium, sun-grown and indoor flowers, as well as pre-rolls and nitro-sealed indoor and sun-sealed pots.

