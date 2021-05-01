Business
RIL increases medical grade oxygen production to 1000 MT
Mumbai: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has increased its production of medical grade oxygen from 700 MT per day to 1,000 MT, or more than 11% of the country’s total medical grade liquid oxygen production, the company said today.
This oxygen is provided free of charge to several state governments across the country to bring immediate relief to more than a lakh patients per day, the company said.
“Our factories at our Jamnagar refinery were reused overnight to produce medical grade liquid oxygen which is distributed throughout India. Our thoughts and prayers are with our compatriots and our women. Together we will overcome these difficult times, ”said Nita Ambani. , head of the Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of RIL.
The company provided more than 15,000 tons of oxygen in April to help nearly 15 lakh patients while since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, it has provided more than 55,000 tons of medical-grade liquid oxygen across the country .
The company said that in order to transport gas from its main refinery to Jamnagar and other manufacturing units, it has converted nitrogen tankers to medical-grade oxygen transport trucks, through processes innovative and safe products that have been approved by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO), a regulatory body of the Indian government.
RIL also organized the airlift of 24 ISO containers from Saudi Arabia, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Thailand, adding 500 tonnes of new transport capacity for liquid oxygen. These ISO containers will help eliminate the constraints of transporting medical grade liquid oxygen within the country.
In addition, the company will be airlifting more ISO containers over the next few days.
There is an immediate need to maximize India’s production and transportation capabilities for medical grade oxygen. I am proud of our engineers at Jamnagar who have worked tirelessly, with a great sense of patriotic urgency, to meet this new challenge, ”said RIL CMD Mukesh Ambani, who himself oversees the production and transportation of the oxygen from its refinery in Jamnagar.
RIL said that before the pandemic it was not a manufacturer of medical grade liquid oxygen. However, to meet the need, its engineers reconfigured and optimized the current operations of its Jamnagar refining and petrochemical complex to produce high purity medical grade oxygen.
Medical grade liquid oxygen must be produced in liquid form at -183 ° C with a purity of almost 99.5%, which poses extraordinary challenges and risks in production and tonnage maximization.
