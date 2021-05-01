Kontrol Technologies Announces 2020 Year-End Financial Results

The MarketWatch News department was not involved in the creation of this content.

TORONTO, April 30, 2021 / PRNewswire via COMTEX / – TORONTO, April 30, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Control Technologies Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) (“Control technologies” or “Control” or “Company“) a leader in smart buildings and cities thanks to IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology announces the publication of its financial results for the year ended December 31st, 2020. A complete set of financial statements and MD&A has been filed on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

“Kontrol demonstrated strong financial discipline in fiscal 2020, as we successfully weathered the headwinds of the pandemic to meet the needs of our customers, expand into new markets and create growth. significant shareholder value, ”said Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol Technologies. “We are pleased that the fourth quarter of 2020 was the best quarter in our operational history. We implemented the BioCloud innovation, improved the balance sheet and expanded our customer base. We are proud of our team’s accomplishments and look forward to our best year in 2021. ”

Strong points

Record fourth quarter 2020 revenue of $ 4.3 million versus $ 3.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019

Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2020 was just under $ 2 million; a significant improvement compared to the previous year

Fiscal 2020 revenue was $ 12.3 million, down 15% from the previous year

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to $ 483,686 for fiscal 2020; an improvement of $ 697,689 over the previous year

On August 1, 2020, Kontrol completed the acquisition of Newfound Air, an energy solutions company for buildings

Capital management activities during the year strengthened the balance sheet

Proceeds of $ 3.8 million were received from the exercise of options and warrants in fiscal 2020

During fiscal 2020, $ 1.9 million of convertible debentures were converted into common shares

Based on investor demand, the company has extended the unsecured debentures until October 31, 2022

Continuous progress made on Kontrol BioCloudTM virus and airborne pathogen detection technology

Financial summary 2020

Three months ended For the years ended December 31 Financial results Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 2020 2019 2018 Returned $ 4,302,514 $ 3,701,750 $ 12,349,991 $ 14,558,567 $ 10,727,301 Gross profit $ 1,734,510 $ 1,595,670 $ 6,050,160 $ 7,060,679 $ 6,419,819 Net loss (598,816) $ (721,206) $ ($ 1,904,721) ($ 2,689,859) ($ 2,226,167) Basic and diluted EPS (0.02) $ (0.02) $ (0.06) $ (0.09) $ (0.08) $ Add for the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation: To death. & obsolescence $ 363,027 $ 321,872 $ 1,853,043 $ 1,677,558 $ 1,176,385 Financial expenditure $ 338,555 $ 235,016 $ 1,155,296 $ 1,014,294 $ 606,878 Comp based sharing. $ 443,240 $ 183,275 $ 898,626 $ 645,851 $ 282,000 Acquisition fee $ 0 $ 0 $ 36,011 $ 78,377 $ 120,029 Recovery of deferred taxes ($ 43,154) ($ 201,100) ($ 43,154) ($ 201,100) (126,697) $ Adjusted EBITDA * $ 502,852 ($ 182,143) $ 1,995,101 $ 525,121 (167,572) $

* Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IRFS financial measure. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss before interest, income taxes, amortization and depreciation, stock-based compensation and acquisition-related costs.

Web-based recording of fiscal year-end financial results 2020

The recording of the company’s webcast held on April 30, 2021 is available here:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1459147&tp_key=a3c7b20df9

About Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technologies. Kontrol Technologies offers a combination of software, hardware and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emissions monitoring.

Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website atwww.kontrolcorp.comand reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Non-IFRS financial measures

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss before interest, income taxes, amortization and depreciation, stock-based compensation and acquisition-related costs.The company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure as it provides information to management on the operational and financial performance of the company and its ability to generate operating cash flow to fund future working capital needs as well. as future growth. Adjusted EBITDA can also be used by investors and analysts to value the Company. Readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS definitions are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS, and should not be interpreted as alternatives to net income determined in accordance with IFRS or as performance, liquidity or cash flow indicators. flows.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained in this document which are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information may be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate” “,” intention “,” potential “,” proposed “,” estimate “,” believe “or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen, or through policy discussions.

When the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and considered to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, that sufficient capital will be available to the company and that the technology will be as efficient as expected.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such

statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, that sufficient capital and funding cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or not at all, that technologies will not prove to be as effective as expected, that customers and potential customers will not accept the product from the company. and the delivery of services as expected, and government and regulatory factors impacting the energy conservation industry. Kontrol BioCloud is air quality technology, not a medical device. The Company makes no express or implied representation that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure, or contain COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus).

Therefore, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management as of that date. Kontrol assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material differences. between subsequent actual events. and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law. Readers are urged to carefully consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events, and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Show original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kontrol-technologies-announces-fiscal-year-end-2020-financial-results-301281542.html

