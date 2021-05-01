5 best flower subscription services that produce flowers all year round in 2021

Perhaps the only thing prettier than a floral bouquet on your coffee table or nightstand is an endless supply, made possible by flower subscription services that will do all the work for you. Buying flowers is an idyllic and indulgent experience, but it’s not always an option for those pressed for time or for those who don’t have a large florist nearby. And those same flower delivery services that you rely on for Mother’s Day and Birthday (UrbanStems, Bouqs, Flowerbx, Farmgirl Flowers, and The Sill) all have subscription programs in place to help you save your space. flowery.

Do you like tulips? If so, consider Flowerbx, a florist renowned for their elegantly clean single flower arrangements. Looking for a thoughtful gift for your environmentally conscious friend? Consider Farmgirl Flowers as a steady stream of flowers will arrive in biodegradable burlap pouches. All of these details, plus all of the pricing structures for each company, below.

For this well-known flower delivery service subscription model, there are three tiers: Classic, Seasonal, and Luxury. Each varies according to the cost per package with adjustable frequencies (weekly, bi-weekly or monthly) and durations (3, 6, 9 or 12 deliveries). All levels offer slightly discounted offers. The Classic plan allows you to get a bundle of $ 55 to $ 72 for 50; the seasonal plan offers $ 85- $ 120 for $ 75 and the Luxe plan is $ 120- $ 190 for $ 100. The first two plans offer a vase only with your first delivery while the Luxe bouquets are delivered with a unique vase each time. You won’t know exactly which flower varieties will be arriving, but it’s all part of the fun. Urbanstems will choose the most seasonal bouquet to send you each time.

Flowerbx: Ideal for simple elegance

Think of Flowerbx as a flower purist. The florist offers simple flower bouquets, tulip bouquets, lilac clusters for arrangements that will make your guests feel like you might have your own cutting garden. It is an ideal service for those who want to admire the beauty of their favorite flower. Flowerbx offers three subscription levels: Tulip (starting at $ 70 per delivery); Classic, which offers roses, peonies (at $ 90 per delivery); and Premium which offers cut orchids, delphiniums and Cala lilies (at $ 145). Options range from a weekly, fortnightly, or monthly subscription and all three tiers provide you with a vase on the first delivery.

Bouqs: Best value

The best thing about the Bouqss flower subscription service is undoubtedly the flexibility. This service allows you to rotate delivery addresses and recipients. So if you want you can apply one for them, one for me. And just as attractive is the pricing structure. Bouquets of bouqs are billed by number of stems and there are three levels of the subscription program. The original plan gives you 10 to 16 rods for $ 30; the Deluxe plan gives you 20 to 32 for $ 48, and the Grand plan is 30 to 45 for $ 60. Each can be sent weekly, biweekly, monthly, or bi-monthly.

Farmgirl Flowers sets itself apart by offering most of its bouquets in biodegradable recycled hessian coffee bags and sourcing a selection of its flowers from national flower farms. Their subscription model lets you choose from six different varieties of arrangements and choose a frequency of once a week, every two weeks, or once a month. As for pricing, it starts at Farmgirls Favorite Fun Size Burlap Wrapped Bouquet15 stems at $ 59. You won’t know exactly which flowers you will get but it’s half the fun. And for flower lovers who prefer to organize their own flowers, Farmgirl has what they call The Market Haul, which includes 35 stems of three to four flower varieties that you can organize into a single large bouquet or sprinkle around your home.

The threshold: Ideal for plant lovers

If you prefer greenery to red roses, The Sill Outlet Store offers a monthly subscription service. There are two options to choose from: one for pet owners with a series of non-toxic plants ($ 65) and a standard plan that offers plants that are easy to grow and maintain. Both options allow you to choose between black or white ceramic planters. It’s the perfect subscription service for plant parents, good or bad, if you fail your little guy, a new one is just around the corner!