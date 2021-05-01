Press release for an early warning report regarding Amerigo

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Ross J. Beaty, of 1550625 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2T6, announced that on April 30, 2021, he disposed of 2,678,200 common shares (on Ordinary actions) in the capital of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (Amerigo), a company headquartered at 1260 355 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C2G8, priced at C $ 1.1477 per common share and for aggregate proceeds of C $ 3,073,770.14 (on Disposition).
Prior to the disposition, Mr. Beaty owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over 22,783,792 Common Shares. Of these securities, 22,733,792 common shares were held by Kestrel Holdings Ltd. (Kestrel), a company controlled by Mr. Beaty, with the remaining 50,000 common shares held directly by Mr. Beaty. The 22,783,792 common shares represented approximately 12.53% of the total number of issued and outstanding common shares of Amerigo immediately prior to the disposition.
Upon completion of the disposition, Mr. Beaty now owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over 20,105,592 Common Shares. Of these securities, 20,055,592 common shares are held by Kestrel, with the remaining 50,000 common shares being held directly by Mr. Beaty. The 20,105,592 common shares represent approximately 11.06% of the total number of issued and outstanding common shares of Amerigo.
The layout was made for investment purposes. In accordance with applicable securities laws, Mr. Beaty may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional shares and / or other shares, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, Securities) of Amerigo in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of its securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions relating to securities, all based on market conditions, Amerigo’s business and outlook and other relevant factors.
The disposition took place in the following markets: Alpha Exchange, Chi-X2 Exchange, Chi-X Exchange, NEO Exchange, Omega Exchange, Pure Exchange, Toronto Stock Exchange and TriAct Exchange.
