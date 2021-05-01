Mother’s Day Deals: Treat Mom to These Scottsdale Restaurants





SCOTTSDALE, AZ This year Mother’s Day falls on Sunday, May 9, a day set aside annually to celebrate moms, including stepmothers, foster moms, grandmothers and even aunts, who shape our lives and love us like no one else.

Scottsdale’s restaurants and chefs prepare mealtime treats or take-out meals to make a day to remember. And whether the moms in your life prefer egg and quiche brunches, steak, lobster, barbecue, pasta dishes, Latin-inspired dishes or treats, Patch has you covered. Browse our annual Mother’s Day Dining Guide to find booking inspiration, find your favorites, and make your plans.

If you know of any other local restaurants with specials, share the details with your fellow Patch readers in the comments section. And before you go, confirm that the various catering offers are still going as planned. Black Angus Steakhouse: Restaurants will open early at 11 a.m. on Mother’s Day with a limited-time special on prime rib and lobster tail. Reservations are advised. For those celebrating at home, a family take-out meal ($ 99) is also available. Pitches.

Capital Grid: A three-course take-out dinner is available for pre-order and pickup May 8-9. Options include: beef tenderloin; lobster tails; salad; sides; and dessert. Brunch (with lobster frittata, New York steak, eggs and tenderloin) and dinner will also be served at the restaurant on Mother’s Day. Reservations. Cracker Barrel: A new ‘house-style favorites’ menu is launching just in time for Mother’s Day, so give Ma limited-time specials like hand-breaded fried chicken tenders, sweet and smoky frozen tenders, “Barrel Bites”: Sweet Biscuit Donuts and Loaded Hashbrown Pan Tots. Or opt for the Family Packed Lunch for Mother’s Day, a Family Packed Lunch for the All-Day Pancake Breakfast, or a Family Packed Lunch for Sunday House-Style Chicken. There are also gift card offers. Pitches.

Dickey’s barbecue pit: Just in time for Mother’s Day for barbecue-loving moms, the chain is launching their new summer menu with Sweet King’s Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sandwich with Dr Pepper BBQ Sauce and Texas Sweet Corn. Or keep meal prep easy with to-go family and picnic packs. Pitches. Eddie v: Mother’s Day Brunch is offered on-site from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a full dinner menu available all day, or take home a four-course dinner. Brunch consists of three courses ($ 49 for adults / $ 15 for children) with a choice of salads, soups, lobster quiche, steak and eggs and more. Takeout packages serve two ($ 150) or four to six ($ 250), for pickup on Friday or Saturday. Included: filet or sea bass; shrimp cocktail; salad; sides; dessert; and chocolate covered strawberries and a rose for mom. Pitches.

