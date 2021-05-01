Woman arrested after crash, shots fired at Sams Club





JACKSONVILLE, Florida Police arrested a woman after a Friday night incident that began with an accident on Beach Boulevard followed by gunfire at a nearby Sams Club. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a woman involved in an accident on the beach in Anniston Road around 9:30 p.m. pulled out a gun, pointed it at others involved but did not shoot. Investigators said the woman then walked away from the crash and went to a nearby Sams club where she fired a gun at several people in a food truck without pulling the trigger. The store was closed but police said the woman shot through the store’s front glass door and entered. She walked around for a few minutes, fired several bullets before exiting through a side door. Officers arrested the woman before taking her to hospital. Officers said she had injuries to her legs, possibly from the broken glass. No one else was hurt. Police said the woman, whose name was not disclosed at the scene, faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault and burglary with a gun. A d Charles Currie, an employee of the Sams Club, said his manager told him employees were inside the store at the time, but no one saw the shooter. It was an outside incident that happened inside the store and it got really bad, but she said no one [at the store] was seriously injured, Curry said.

