Xigem Technologies announces the grant of stock options





The MarketWatch News department was not involved in the creation of this content. Toronto, Ontario, April 30, 2021 (Newsfile Corp via COMTEX) – Toronto, Ontario – (Newsfile Corp. – April 30, 2021) – Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) (“following“or the”Company“), a technology provider to the emerging remote economy, announced today that the company has granted 400,000 incentive stock options (the”Options“) in accordance with its stock option plan. Each option entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $ 0.55 and will vest immediately. options were granted on April 30, 2021 by the board of directors of Xigem and include 200,000 Options, valid for a period of three years, for a consultant of the Company, and 200,000 Options, valid for a period of five years, for the members of the Advisory Board of the Society. About Xigem Technologies Corporation Based in Toronto, Ontario, Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) is positioned to become a leading SaaS technology platform for the new remote economy, with software capable of improving capacity, productivity and global remote operations of companies. , consumers and other organizations. “IAgent”, the company’s patented technology, will provide organizations, businesses and consumers with the tools to thrive in a wide range of remote work, learning and processing environments. www.xigemtechnologies.com Instagram: @xigemtechnologies

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/xigem-technologies CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release may contain certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All information contained in this document that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Xigem assumes no obligation to comment on analyzes, expectations or statements made by third parties regarding Xigem, its securities or its financial or operational results (if any). Although Xigem believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, these forward-looking statements have been based on expectations, factors and assumptions regarding future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to change. many risks and uncertainties. , some of which are beyond Xigem’s control. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is provided as of the date hereof. Xigem disclaims any intention and has no obligation or liability, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its market regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. SOURCE: Xigem Technologies Corporation On behalf of the company:

Brian Kalish, President and CEO For more information: Telephone: (647) 250-9824 ext 4

Investors: [email protected]

www.xigemtechnologies.com To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82556

