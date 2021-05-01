Xigem Technologies announces the grant of stock options

The MarketWatch News department was not involved in the creation of this content.
Toronto, Ontario, April 30, 2021 (Newsfile Corp via COMTEX) – Toronto, Ontario – (Newsfile Corp. – April 30, 2021) – Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) (“following“or the”Company“), a technology provider to the emerging remote economy, announced today that the company has granted 400,000 incentive stock options (the”Options“) in accordance with its stock option plan. Each option entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $ 0.55 and will vest immediately. options were granted on April 30, 2021 by the board of directors of Xigem and include 200,000 Options, valid for a period of three years, for a consultant of the Company, and 200,000 Options, valid for a period of five years, for the members of the Advisory Board of the Society.
About Xigem Technologies Corporation
Based in Toronto, Ontario, Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) is positioned to become a leading SaaS technology platform for the new remote economy, with software capable of improving capacity, productivity and global remote operations of companies. , consumers and other organizations. “IAgent”, the company’s patented technology, will provide organizations, businesses and consumers with the tools to thrive in a wide range of remote work, learning and processing environments.
