SEC Delays Bitcoin ETF Review, VanEck Reiterates Benefits For Investors





The race for the first approved bitcoin exchange-traded fund came to a head this week, when the Securities and Exchange Commission delayed reviewing just one of the two ETFs in the approval queue; the VanEck Bitcoin Trust. Nonetheless, the company remains true to its view that Main Street investors will benefit from an easier way to invest in cryptocurrency. “VanEck continues to believe that investors will be well served by having a publicly registered Bitcoin product and we are committed to working with regulators during their review period,” said Ed Lopez, ETF product manager at VanEck in a statement to FOX Business. TESLA’S BITCOIN STASH HIGH TO $ 2.4 BILLION the SEC, in a repository, explained his decision to delay the review and its possible approval. “The Commission considers it appropriate to designate a longer period of time to take action on the proposed rule change so that there is sufficient time to consider the proposed rule change and the comments received,” wrote Matthew. DeLesDernier, deputy secretary of the SEC. The second similar bitcoin ETF, WisdomTree Bitcoin Trust, stays on track, confirms the company to FOX Business. BITCOIN DOESN’T MATCH GOLD: CEO OF BARRICK GOLD Inquiries with the SEC asking for more details about the delay did not receive an immediate response. BITCOIN ETFS TO GET A FRESH LOOK UNDER THE DRY GENSLER Bitcoin, at $ 57,000 on Friday, is back to all-time highs. While other cryptos are seeing more active trading, including Etherum, which hit a new high this week of $ 2,700. DOGECOIN AND ELON MUSK ‘SNL’ CRYPTIC TWEET SEC Chairman Gary Gensler began his new job on April 17. Many on Wall Street predict that Gensler’s tenure will be more cryptocurrency-friendly, compared to his predecessors. Gensler taught a cryptocurrency class during his recent stint at MIT’s Sloan School of Management. “I hope that with a new chairman here at the SEC, we will be able to take a fresh look at some of the reasoning we have used to reject Bitcoin exchange traded products in the past,” said the commissioner of SEC Hester Peirce on FOX Business’s “The Claman Countdown” in an interview in April. She also noted that the United States is falling behind in the competitive world of crypto investing. “Frankly, Canada is ahead of us now, they not only have Bitcoin exchange traded products, but they have Ether based exchange traded products,” she added, who is currently the second largest. crypto asset behind Bitcoin with a market cap. nearly $ 300 billion, according to Coindesk.

