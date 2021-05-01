Evolve plans to launch FANGMA Index ETF on May 6, 2021





TORONTO, April 30, 2021 / CNW / – Evolve Funds Group Inc. (“Evolve”) is pleased to announce that it has filed the final prospectus to launch the first of its kind Evolve FANGMA Index ETF (“TECH”). TECH should start trading on Thursday, May 6, 2021 on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”), subject to TSX approval. TECH provides investors with exposure to equity securities of six tech titans: Alphabet Inc., Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., Facebook Inc., Netflix Inc. and Microsoft Corp. Logo Evolve Funds Group Inc. (CNW Group / FNB Evolve) “These six companies have transformed our world and have been an important driver of growth and performance for our markets,” said Raj Lala, President and CEO of Evolve. “In fact, last year they accounted for more than half of the performance of the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ 100. One of the many operational benefits of using this Fund is the fact that investors can achieve exposure to these six companies for a $ 10 starting price of the share. This compares to investing on $ 7,000 at current market prices to buy a share of each of these companies. “ TECHNOLOGY seeks to replicate, as far as possible and before costs and expenses, the performance of the Solactive FANGMA Equal Weight index (“FANGMA index“). The FANGMA index is also weighted, rebalanced quarterly and published in US dollars. the FANGMA index measures the performance of the following companies eligible for registration: FANGMA index Alphabet Inc. Amazon Inc. Apple Inc. Facebook Inc. Netflix Inc. Microsoft Corp. The following chart shows the TSX ticker symbols for the Evolve FANGMA Index ETF. Units covered in CAD Units not covered in CAD Units not covered in USD TECHNOLOGY TECH.B TECH.U TECHNOLOGY offers unhedged US dollar denominated units (unhedged US dollar units), unhedged Canadian dollar denominated units (unhedged Canadian dollar units) and hedged Canadian dollar units (Canadian dollar hedged units). About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With about $ 1.8 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of the From Canada the fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in providing disruptive innovation ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve’s range of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long-term investment themes; (ii) index income strategies; and (iii) some of the world’s leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com. The story continues Join us on social networks: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook Commissions, management fees and expenses can all be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values ​​change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Investing in ETFs and mutual funds involves risks. Please read the prospectus for a full description of the risks associated with ETFs and mutual funds. Investors may have to pay standard brokerage commissions to buy or sell units of ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to future prospects and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend” or other similar expressions relating to matters which are not historical facts. Actual results may differ from this forward-looking information. Evolve assumes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors that affect such information, except as required by law. . SOURCE Evolve ETF Cision Show original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/30/c7053.html







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos