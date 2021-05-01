Mark Cuban says 60% of his crypto wallet is in Bitcoin

According to Cuban, Bitcoin has value, even if it is not successful as a currency.

Cryptocurrencies are booming this year. If you are wondering whether to invest or which coins to buy, you might be interested to learn that billionaire entrepreneur and crypto enthusiast Mark Cuban is big on Bitcoin. Here’s why.

Mark Cuban loves Bitcoin, but not as a currency

When it launched in 2009, Bitcoin was hailed as the world’s first digital currency. Built with blockchain technology, the idea was to allow payments without an intermediary like a bank.

But Cuban, who said about 60% of its crypto is in Bitcoin, 30% in Ethereum, and 10% in other coins, disagrees.

Speaking on the Delphi podcast, Cuban explained that when it comes to Bitcoin as a digital currency, “it won’t work.” In his mind, “It’s too hard. It’s too slow. There’s a limit on transactions.” He believes Ethereum, the second largest crypto, is as close as we need to be to a true digital currency.

Instead, Cuban argues that Bitcoin is digital gold and sees it as a store of value, not a currency.

A store of value is something you can buy – like gold – that will hold its value or appreciate over time. Even if there is an economic crisis or a huge natural disaster, gold will likely still be valuable. It’s a safe bet – something you can buy today and be sure it won’t lose value when you want to sell it.

The fact that Cuban views Bitcoin as a store of value may surprise you, especially if you’ve heard how risky digital currency is. But volatility aside, Cuban sees Bitcoin’s potential to be as good – if not better – than gold.

He goes on to say, “All this time I said there was a store of value where if you could get people to believe it was a better alternative to gold then – because of algorithmic scarcity – the price would increase. “

What is algorithmic scarcity?

Like gold, Bitcoin has a limited supply.

Only 21 million Bitcoin will ever be produced – it’s built into its algorithms. Unlike, say, US dollars, no one can suddenly decide to print more. Not only that, but there will be a constant and predictable supply of Bitcoin until the last one is mined in 2040.

Cuban points out that unlike Bitcoin, you can print more money. Companies can produce more stocks. But you know exactly how many Bitcoins will exist. This rarity is something it has in common with gold. It’s also durable, portable, and divisible – all of which make it a great store of value.

On the other side, there are people who say that Bitcoin does not have any inherent value and it’s a bubble that’s going to burst. But the same could be said of US dollars: no currency has value unless we believe it. When we accept the dollar as a method of payment, we give it its value.

But the biggest objection to seeing Bitcoin as gold is its volatility. If you had bought Bitcoin at its first high in 2017 and watched the price drop soon after, you probably wouldn’t think it was as secure as gold. But if you had stuck to it, your Bitcoin would be worth a lot more today.

Will Bitcoin’s value stabilize?

It remains to be seen whether Cuban is right or not. For now, there is a slight difference between Bitcoin being a good investment and a good store of value. You can buy a volatile investment, confident that even if the price drops significantly, it will rise again. Ascent’s parent company, The Motley Fool, owns Bitcoin because it views currency as a good long-term investment.

Many believe that volatility will stabilize. Assuming this is the case, it’s easy to see why Mark Cuban would compare Bitcoin to gold. Not only do they share many of the same characteristics, but Bitcoin is easier to transport.

