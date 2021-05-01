Volkswagen is sued and reportedly questioned by the SEC for the April Fool’s Day joke “Voltswagen”







A number of brands have teased consumers this year for April Fool’s Day, with Tiffany & Co. pretending to replace its world-famous Robins Egg Blue shade with a new yellow “house color”; Lego teasing Smart Bricks technology, a nod to the unpleasant experience of walking on its plastic bricks barefoot; Velveeta cheese dairy announces skin care collection; and vegetable company Green Giant unveiling a collaboration with marshmallow candy brand Peeps. At the same time, Volkswagen played its own trick, saying in a statement that it would rename the Voltswagen of America. The Volkswagens stunt that occurred days before April 1 is different from the aforementioned ones, however, in that it brought the American arm of the German automaker to court. In the wake of media reports that Volkswagens’ rebranding announcement that drew massive media coverage, Reuters was just a marketing stunt aimed at drawing attention to the company’s electric vehicle projects. company, and an attempt “to have a little humor and” celebrate our deep focus on electrification, according to Scott Keogh, CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (“VWoA”), the US subsidiary of the auto company has been hit by a class action lawsuit for this stunt. Law firm AsRosen announced on Friday, as the first reported by Law360, she filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of buyers of the securities of Volkswagen AG between March 29, 2021 and March 30, 2021, seeking damages for Volkswagen investors under federal securities laws. According to the complaint, filed Friday in a California federal court and naming VW shareholder Gerald Montag as the main plaintiff, Volkswagen is accused of making false and / or misleading statements and / or failing.[ing] to disclose that “(1) Volkswagen was never going to be used by Volkswagen, VWoA or on any affected vehicle; (2) Volkswagen, VWoA and their spokespersons deliberately misled reporters about the now alleged joke and / or promotion; and (3) therefore, [their] public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and / or misleading at all times. Following news of a headline-grabbing name change, which would never happen, Montag claims Volkswagen has caused an artificial increase in the shares of its Frankfurt-listed parent company Volkswagen Group. As Reuters reported On Thursday, at least one analyst wrote a research note praising the name change, [while] VW’s preferred stock, common stock and ADR rose on the day the alias was announced. In a subsequent note, Morgan Stanle said the stock market clearly seemed to like [the name change] with VW sharing around 5 percent after the bogus announcement. The note went on to say that it was an interesting comment on the state of the industry that such a communication, which VW admitted was meant to be a joke, was taken so seriously. Montag argues in the complaint that when the real details entered the market, the company’s stock price plummeted, causing damage to investors. More than just a class-action target, Volkswagen is also coming under the microscope of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), with Reuters revealing on Thursday that the government agency has opened an investigation into the U.S. unit of Volkswagens AG. the marketing stunt, although neither Volkswagen nor the SEC have confirmed the investigation. The case is Montag v. Volkswagen AG et al, 2: 21-cv-03678 (CDCal.)







