The decade of shrinking global stock markets is finally over

the the ever-shrinking global stock market is gone.

Thanks to record issuances, the PSPC boom and the pandemic-fueled buyout collapse, the supply of stocks across the developed world turned positive for the first time in a decade, according to Sanford C. Bernstein . At $ 273 billion in the 12 months to the end of March, tensions over post-financial crisis imbalance trends are well and truly over.

What started as a rush to consolidate balance sheets during the Covid crisis has turned into a series of deals aimed at harnessing investors’ relentless appetite for a market defying historical valuations. Of Coinbase Global Inc. and Deliveroo Plc to celebrity blank check companies, initial and secondary offerings hit a record $ 208 billion in the 13 weeks leading up to April 9, according to data from Ned Davis Research.

This is the latest sign of the market mania on Wall Street.

“Typically, equity issuance peaks at the end of the cycle at the same time investor sentiment is strained,” said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “The rapid increase in net equity issuance is another sign to us that this market cycle is unfolding at breakneck speed.”

This is all a big reversal from the pre-pandemic era, when the number of stocks dropped year after year and maintaining confidentiality was all the rage.

This sparked fears that the public market would lose its appeal as a pricing mechanism and a gateway to raising capital – not to mention the angst that Main Street the spoils of American capitalism were missing.

The question now: will fund managers gobble up the supply or will corporate buyouts catch up to fuel the markets to record highs?

On the latter, there is good news for the bulls with Alphabet Inc. and Apple Inc. committing to buy back shares after blockbuster profits. U.S. companies announced $ 339 billion in buybacks last quarter, up 68% from the depths of the pandemic sell-off a year ago, though still short of $ 569 billion at the peak of 2018 , according to data from EPFR Global Inc.

Now, European companies, which traditionally preferred to pay dividends, could be on the verge of a wave of takeovers, according to Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale SA.

Fueled by merger activity, the private equity boom, and massive share buybacks by U.S. companies, the shortage of shares in the pre-virus era helped bull market juice. It has become extreme: In November 2018, the supply collapsed by almost $ 1 trillion, according to Bernstein data.

In the past, the brokerage has compiled data to clients to warn them that increased supply leads to lower future returns. This time things may be different.

“You can add high valuations and several months of record entries as a series of potentially negative signals,” said strategist Inigo Fraser Jenkins. “But I still think it’s fair to have a positive view of stocks, because there’s good reason to believe that real rates will stay lower for longer and asset owners will likely be forced to buy. more actions. ”

With declining returns in the fixed income world, stocks are increasingly seen as the only game in town. After a boom in retail speculation over the past year, the $ 600 billion inflow into global equities in the past five months has surpassed the total of the previous 12 years, according to Bank of America Corp.

And there is no clear sign that demand will collapse anytime soon.

As the global economy is barely emerging from the gloom and gloom of 2020, a listing frenzy and high valuations are usually symptoms of greed in the later stages of the business cycle. To some, this is a signal that the part of the stock looks crowded. From rising 119% year-on-year to a record high in February, an exchange-traded fund that tracks IPOs has fallen more than 15%.

Yet there are no proven ways to trade a Covid cycle that continues to explode thanks to massive political stimulus.

“Interest in stocks overall has been very, very high compared to the last one or two years,” said Katy Kaminski, chief research strategist at quantitative firm AlphaSimplex Group LLC. “A lot of people think it’s a reasonable time to issue these shares, so it can go on for quite a while until you have some sort of disruptive event.”

– With the help of Claire Ballentine