Berkshire Hathaway Annual General Meeting 2021





Buffett made big news at last year’s reunion with the sale of an airline Buffett announced at last year’s meeting that Berkshire had dropped its heavy stake in America’s four largest airlines: American, Delta, Southwest and United, valued at around $ 4 billion in December 2019, as the sector was reeling from the pandemic with traffic falling by around 90%. a year earlier. U.S. carriers lost $ 35 billion last year, and passenger numbers have fallen more than 60% for the fewest travelers since 1984. But airline stocks have rebounded, since Buffett’s announcement last year, backed by $ 54 billion in federal payroll assistance, investor euphoria over Covid-19 vaccines and a rebound demand. American, Delta and United are each up more than 80% from a year ago, and Southwest’s share price has doubled. Buffett had avoided airline investments before returning to the industry in 2016. He told shareholders in a 2007 memo that “if a far-sighted capitalist had been present at Kitty Hawk he would have done his successors a huge favor by shooting down Orville. “. -Leslie Josephs

Berkshires operating profit jumps 20%, buybacks continue Berkshire Hathaway has just released its first quarter results ahead of the annual meeting. Here’s a recap: The conglomerate’s operating profit was $ 7.018 billion in the first quarter, up 20% from $ 5.871 billion in the same period a year ago, when many of its operations, from insurance to railways, have recovered from the damage caused by the pandemic.

Warren Buffett repurchased an additional $ 6.6 billion of Berkshire shares in the first quarter after a record $ 24.7 billion in buybacks last year instead of closing deals. The pace was slightly slower than in the fourth quarter when $ 9 billion in share buybacks were recorded.

Berkshire’s cash stack rose about 5% in the quarter to over $ 145.4 billion, just slightly below the record high seen at the end of the third quarter of last year. Yun li

What to expect from the annual meeting Investors were eagerly awaiting to hear from Warren Buffett and Berkshire Vice President Charlie Munger, who missed the 2020 annual meeting due to travel restrictions. There will be a plethora of topics for the duo to discuss during the 3 hour event. One of the burning questions shareholders might want answered is Buffett’s take on the airline industry after abandoning the entire stake worth over $ 4 billion last year. , missing the stock’s fierce comeback. Investors will also want to know how Buffett plans to roll out Berkshire’s huge cash stack, which stood at more than $ 145.4 billion. It’s almost a record despite the company’s aggressive buyout program. He basically said a year ago that he hadn’t come across anything attractive, and now that the global market has become even more expensive, what’s his plan for the future? It will also be an opportunity for Buffett and Munger to offer their new perspectives on the market after such an unprecedented year. Investors will be watching Buffett’s thoughts on valuing the market after a historic rebound from pandemic lows. Meanwhile, they could also weigh on some pockets of the market that display speculative behavior, such as cryptocurrencies and PSPCs. Berkshire’s succession plan will also be finalized. Ajit Jain and Greg Abel, Berkshire’s other vice presidents, will be on hand to answer questions, a move that many believe offers a clue as to what leadership will look like after Buffett and Munger. Yun li

