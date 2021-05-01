Business
How to buy Pfizer shares (PFE)
Pfizer is a multinational pharmaceutical company based in the United States. It is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world and ranks 64th on the Fortune 500 in 2020. The company was founded in 1849 and is based in New York City. In 2018, Pfizer merged with the consumer division of GlaxoSmithKline, a UK pharmaceutical company. Pfizer, whose symbol is PFE, is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization over $ 206 billion. A Financial Advisor can help you determine if Pfizer can boost your portfolio and the share of your investments in pharmaceuticals.
How to buy Pfizer shares with a brokerage account
If you want to invest in Pfizer, the easiest way is to buy shares of the company through a brokerage account. You will need to know the Pfizers ticker, which is PFE. The shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
There are two types of orders you can place to buy Pfizer shares: market orders and limit orders. If you place a market order, you will buy the number of Pfizer shares you wish to buy at the current market price. If you place a limit order, you will set a maximum price per share that you are willing to pay. As long as the price does not drop to this level, the trade will not pass. It’s also possible to buy fractions of PFE shares on some brokerage firms, which means if you can’t afford a full share, you can still invest.
There are a number of online brokers available. In addition to buying individual stocks like Pfizer, you can invest in bonds, mutual fund, exchange-traded funds and other investments using these brokerage firms. The table below gives details on some of the top online brokers, but take the time to look at the features and user experience of each to determine what is best for you.
You can also buy Pfizer shares directly from the company. To do this, you will need to contact the company’s transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company. If you are in North America, call Computershare at 1-800-733-9393 or send a letter to the following address:
Computershare Investor Services
P.O. Box 505000
Louisville, KY 40233
Be sure to include your name, address, daytime phone number, account number (if applicable) and company name as shown on your statement (if applicable).
How to buy Pfizer shares with a financial advisor
Investing isn’t easy, and sometimes it makes sense to pay someone to help you make the best investment decisions for you and your family. You can hire a financial advisor who will buy stocks for you and who may be able to help you with other financial decisions ranging from planning for retirement to paying for college education. SmartAssets free tool connects you with financial advisors in your area. Once you’ve hired a financial advisor, all you need to do is tell them that you want to invest in Pfizer. Your trusted advisor will take care of all the details.
The market will evolve over the years and the shares of Pfizer will probably go up and down several times. If you have an advisor, the person will not only help you buy Pfizer shares, but also help you determine the best time to sell them.
Presentation of the Pfizer company
Some of Pfizer’s best-known products include Lipitor (a cholesterol medication), Zoloft (an antidepressant), Viagra (which treats erectile dysfunction), and Lyrica (used to treat neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia). In 2020, Pfizer caught the attention of many minds by developing one of the leading COVID-19 vaccines.
There are three main divisions within Pfizer: Innovative Medicines, Established Medicines, and Consumer Healthcare. Here’s a look at what each division does:
Innovative drugs
Biosimilars
Hospital company
Anti-infective
Sterile injectables
Established drugs
General public health
Pfizers share price and quality
Pfizer is a huge company, one of the leading companies in one of the most lucrative sectors in the market. It is generally considered a top notch stockswhich means it is a reliable investment from a company with a proven track record of success and stability. In addition, Pfizer pays dividends, which means that if the company performs well, the money will come to investors quarterly for as long as they hold their shares. These dividends Make Pfizer especially attractive to someone looking to execute the buy and hold investment strategy. You can hold Pfizer shares for a long time, allowing value to rise and still receiving income in the meantime.
(Past performance is no guarantee of future results. April 2021 chart)
As of April 2021, Pfizer shares were selling for around $ 38 per share. Make sure you check out exactly how the stock has behaved lately before deciding whether or not to invest.
Is Pfizer Stock Right For You?
There is no simple answer to whether purchasing Pfizer is a wise investment for you. Investing is a personal decision, what is good for you may not be good for another investor and vice versa. Having said that, Pfizer is in a lucrative business and is a company with a long history, so it will be a good choice for many different portfolios.
No business is immune to risk and volatility. Keep in mind that just because Pfizer is doing well now, doesn’t mean you will see the returns you are counting on.
Tips for becoming a better investor
If you’re new to investing and want to make sure you’re doing it right, seek professional help. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be difficult or time consuming. In just five minutes, SmartAssets free tool can match you with up to three financial advisors in your area. If you are ready start now.
Investing can come with taxes, especially if you make the right investments. Use SmartAssets capital gains calculator to see what you might end up owing.
Photo credit: iStock.com/Massimo Giachetti, Yahoo Finance, iStock.com/guvendemir
How to buy Pfizer shares (PFE)
