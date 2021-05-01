TSA Maintains Face Mask Requirement On Public Transportation Until September: Coronavirus UpdatesExBulletin





toggle legend Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Joe Raedle / Getty Images Wearing a face mask will continue to be a requirement at airports, aboard commercial flights and other public transportation across the country throughout the summer. The federal mask’s mandate, which was set to expire on May 11, will remain in effect until September 13, according to updated tips released Friday by the Transportation Security Administration. The rule also applies to buses and rail systems and has been first set up by President Biden shortly after taking office in January. For more than a year, the major American commercial airlines required all passengers who have more than 2 years of wearing face masks on flights. The policy has sparked backlash from people refusing to keep their masks on, often delaying flights. The TSA expansion comes as the average U.S. confirmed COVID-19 cases and coronavirus deaths continue to decline. “The requirement for a federal mask throughout the transportation system is aimed at minimizing the spread of COVID-19 in public transportation,” Darby LaJoye, a senior TSA official, said in a statement. “We will continue to work closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to assess the need for these guidelines and recognize the significant level of compliance to date,” she added. Again this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask when they are outside, unless they are in a crowd. According to NPR’s Vaccine Tracking, more than 40% of the U.S. population has received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and about 30% are fully vaccinated. CDC data also projects that nearly 85% of the country could be fully immunized by the end of August. The number of trips is also increasing. TSA reported that 1.56 million people passed through airport checkpoints on Friday, up from around 171,000 on the same day in 2020. A few weeks earlier, the TSA reported its The highest point air travel since the start of the pandemic, with more than 1.58 million people traveling. That said, the numbers are still significantly lower than in 2019. In early April, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated Americans could travel safely to the United States while wearing a mask and social distancing. The guidance specifically states that non-essential travel should continue to be avoided where possible. As the prospect of Americans traveling abroad faces additional hurdles, fully immunized Americans will be allowed to travel to European Union countries this summer. Currently, traveling to the United States from much of Europe is limit. A handful of international travel bans also remain in place in several countries outside the European Union, including the UK, South Africa and Brazil, where contagious variants of the virus originate. India is the latest country to face increased restrictions from the United States, following a continued surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. The ban on travelers from India is expected to officially go into effect on Tuesday.

