Flood of cash softens retirement for stock owners and door-to-door sellers

During the Great Depression, Pennies From Heaven was a hit song that expressed the desire for prosperity to rain down from above to relieve the literal and economic droughts plaguing the nation. Economist Milton Friedman updated the concept, later popularized by former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, with the image of dollars being dumped from government helicopters.

We are now inundated with liquidity provided by US government borrowing and indirectly funded by the federal government which purchases $ 120 billion in securities each month. This injected money into the economy and the stock market, with major stock indexes approaching record highs.

There are no signs of the flood slowing, with the Biden administration presenting its infrastructure and welfare proposals in addition to the previously adopted $ 1.9 trillion relief measure. And even with the economies of countries likely to recover in the current quarter, all the ground lost in the Covid-19 pandemic of the past 14 months, the Fed remains ultra-easy.

The effects are clearly visible in the economic data. Gross domestic product grew at a real annual rate of 6.4% in the first quarter, the Commerce Department reported last week, a record that underestimates its growth. Excluding the decrease in inventory which partly reflected constraints such as shortages of key components, actual final sales exploded at an annual rate of 9.2%. After factoring in the amount of U.S. spending paid to foreign producers, net gains from domestic final sales narrowly missed double digits, at an annual rate of 9.9%.

The source of this purchasing power is clearly visible in the consumption data, also published last week. Personal incomes soared to a record 21.1% in March, largely reflecting the $ 1,400 stimulus payment paid to most Americans. As Jim Bianco of the eponymous Bianco Research points out, 33.8% of all personal income for the past year, including Cares Act 2020 payments, was sent by the US government.

Certainly, this prevented the suffering of the pandemic from getting even worse. As the lines for food donations often stretched in blocks, the savings rate also jumped, to 27.6% in March. There is no doubt that some of that was wasted on the following months: groceries, utilities or other bills.

But among those with excess cash, mutual funds, especially the exchange-traded variety, have received an influx of inflows, including a record $ 74.4 billion for equity funds, according to Bianco, who skillfully connected the dots between Washington’s largesse and what landed on Wall Street.

Much of the money also found its way onto Main Street, as well as the various arboreal named lanes such as Maple or Oak Streets, where people have frantically taken homes in the continued migration from the cramped apartments of the old-fashioned town. outlying suburbs and beyond. The result has been double-digit increases in house prices over the past 12 months, as this column pointed out last week. The Fed continues to inflate this bubble by buying $ 40 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities each month, as well as $ 80 billion in vanilla T-bills.

At his press conference last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell denied that central banks’ intention is to subsidize the housing market. And he reiterated that he is nowhere near considering cutting back on bond purchases as employment remains more than eight million below pre-pandemic levels.

When the Labor Department releases April employment data next Friday, economists expect to see a further gain of one million jobs, on top of the 916,000 jump in March. It would help close the gap. But the biggest concern could be the difficulty employers have in finding workers.

According to a report by Bank of America economist Joseph Song, in addition to the 9.7 million officially counted as unemployed, some 4.6 million Americans are out of the workforce. Of these, 1.45 million are not looking for work, due to Covid concerns, while another million are deterred by generous unemployment benefits, and another 700,000 have not the skills employers want. There are also 1.2 million people over 65 who have retired after reassessing their priorities in life after Covid, he adds.

Unlike past recessions which saw asset values ​​plummet, stocks and house prices have soared, providing more than a few pennies from the sky for many people to retire comfortably. For some, when it rains, it rains.

Write to Randall W. Forsyth at [email protected]