Carnegie Mellon’s team wins Qatar Stock Exchange competition





A team of students from Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a partner university of the Qatar Foundation, took first place in the second Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) financial education competition. Eight universities participated, with CMU-Q ahead of teams from Qatar University and Hamad Bin Khalifa University, according to a press release. The first QSE financial education competition was held in 2019, with a CMU-Q team also taking the top spot. The competition began before the pandemic, in early 2020. The teams were tasked with evaluating Aamal Holdings, a diverse company with stakes in four different industries. Business administration students Haidar al-Haidar, Abraham Farooqui, Joud Ghalayini, Faiha Sahirah and Mariam Syed immersed themselves in the complex task of valuing a company with such diverse assets. Fuad Farooqi, associate professor of finance at CMU-Q, noted that the analysis was much more in-depth than a typical assessment: “The submission included not only technical and fundamental analysis, but also the methodology and theoretical underpinnings of the assessment. this analysis. “ Once the students completed their report in Spring 2020, they looked forward to the official presentation and the awards. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, however, the presentations have been postponed. The students presented their work to an online panel of industry judges in April 2021, including representatives from Qatar Financial Center, AlRayan Investments and Aventicum. When the scores were announced, CMU-Q was at the top of the table. Al-Haidar said the wait worked in the team’s favor: “We were asked to predict the stock price a year into the future. Due to the wait, we were able to see the actual stock price and our forecast was actually very close. “ Farooqi, who teaches financial markets, believes that contests like this reinforce the theory he teaches in the classroom: “The QSE contest replicates the experience of the industry. It’s a real-world slice, and the fact that our teams have won twice is a reflection of the quality of our students, their commitment, and how they can apply their knowledge to real-world scenarios. Al-Haidar, Ghalayini, Sahirah and Syed will graduate from CMU-Q with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2021. Abraham Faroo who graduated from the class of 2020.







