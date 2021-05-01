Prices jump after Louisiana factory fire

The smell of chlorine might be more elusive than usual this summer.

That’s because the swimming pool industry is grappling with a shortage of chlorine that has driven up prices for the chemical, forcing pool owners to consider alternatives.

“Pool chlorine is not easily obtained, and there is a nationwide shortage of chlorine that we are all going to be facing,” said John Swygert, CEO of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, during from a recent conference call.

As demand for chlorine jumped in 2020 as Americans spent more time at home with their swimming pools due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s shortage stems largely from an incident at a plant in Westlake , Louisiana, in August.

The Bio-Labpool and spa treatment plant suffered a devastating fire on the morning of August 27, 2020, following Hurricane Laura. No one was injured, but the incident destroyed the roof of the facility and hampered production, according to a report from the US Bureau of Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation. Gaseous chlorine was released during the incident.

Since then, the supply of chlorinated products has been limited.

Save better, spend better:Money tips and tricks delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up for free here

Trade-in values ​​are skyrocketing:Chip shortages have disrupted the used car market

Now that the summer swimming season is about to begin, pool owners should agree to a roughly 60% increase in prices for chlorine tablets, although prices vary across the country, said Peter Arvan, CEO. from pool distributor Pool Corp. call for results on April 22.

“It will probably stay at (a) high level because I think the industry is going to be short for the season,” said Arvan.

Pool management companies across the United States are reporting issues.

Our standard 3-inch pail of chlorine tablets, which are currently the backbone of many swimming pools, has pretty much become scarce, said Thomas Race, owner of Aqua Caribbean Swimming Pool Service in Gainesville, Fla.

Pool water chemistry expert Rudy Stankowitz suggested pool owners buy only what they need for the season. For the most part, it will be just one bucket of chlorine tablets.

I think the severity of the shortage will be directly related to people buying in reasonable quantities, said Stankowitz, CEO of Aquatic Facility Training & Consultants. If you stock up, it will be even harder to find.

Although other pool sanitizers like algaecide exist, they are more expensive and less effective than chlorine.

Many pool owners must take a shock, having already experienced a price hike on other pool-related items in 2020.

Mia Bagby, owner of a swimming pool in Gainesville, was completely unaware of the chlorine shortage.

“I hadn’t heard of it at all,” she said. I’ll read about it now.

Stankowitz said the chlorine shortage could snowball and panic buying more pool sanitizers as chlorine supplies run out.

You can easily find people who can’t find chlorine tablets buying all the bleach on the supermarket shelves, he said, and then we’re running into another bleach shortage because people throw it in their swimming pools.

Stankowitz said bleach is half the strength of chlorine and warned pool owners to avoid using splash-free bleach because it contains little chlorine but mixes with several dangerous additives .

Manufacturers are working to fill the void left by the Bio-Lab fire, but it won’t be easy to make up the difference.

The shutdown caused “extended downtime” at a plant owned by chemicals maker Tronox Holdings, contributing to a $ 10 million cut in profits, co-CEO Jean-François Turgeon said on Thursday at a call for results.

Some manufacturers have escaped the worst.

Hans-Ulrich Engel, chief financial officer of global chemicals maker BASF, said in a call for results on Thursday that “our competitor’s chlorine plants” face “continued supply chain distortions.” but that BASF has largely been immune from the problem.

You can follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey and subscribe to our free Daily Money newsletter here for personal financial information and business news Monday through Friday morning.