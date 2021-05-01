Business
7 Kentucky Derby Horses This Year With Stock Links
The 147th edition of the Kentucky Derby will take place today. The race will feature 19 horses at the time of writing that will compete in America’s longest-running annual sporting event.
The race will be broadcast on NBC Sports, a unit of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA). The race and the corresponding circuit are assets possesses through Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ: CHDN), a publicly traded company.
Several of the 19 horses that will race in the 2021 Kentucky Derby also have connections to the stock market. A horse is even called Super Stock and might see bets from those who follow the stock market.
Here is an overview of the horses that to have links to listed companies through their ownership teams.
Known agenda: Vincent Viola, owner of the NHL Florida Panthers, is the owner of Known Agenda. Viola is also the founder and president emeritus of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT). Shares of the market maker and liquidity provider company rose 19% in 2021. Viola is also the former chairman of the New York Mercantile Exchange, now a subsidiary of CME Group (NASDAQ: CME). The known agenda at 20 to 1 chances of winning at the time of writing this article.
Midnight Bourbon: Winchell Thoroughbreds, run by mother-son partners Joan and Ron, are the owners of Midnight Bourbon. The race operation was started by Verne Winchell, who died in 2002. Winchell founded Winchell Donuts, which merged with Dennys Corp (NASDAQ: DENN). Winchell was President and CEO of the merged company from 1967 to 1980. It was the merger with the already public Winchells that brought Dennys into the public markets. Midnight Bourbon is 19-1 to win the Kentucky Derby.
Very motivated: Baupost Group CEO Seth Klarman is the owner of Karavich Stables, who entered the Kentucky Derby very motivated. The Baupost group owned stakes in companies like eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY), Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYK) and Intel Corp. (NASDQ: INTC). The fund also invested in several PSPCs including Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (NYSE: PSTH). Highly Motivated 19-1 to win the Kentucky Derby.
Soup and sandwich: The reason for the name of Soup and Sandwich could have to do with the family history of the owners of Live Oak Plantation. Owner Charlotte C. Weber is the granddaughter of John T. Dorrance, founder of Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB). Weber previously served on the board of directors of Campbell Soup. Soup and Sandwich 37-1 to win the race.
Related link: Churchill Downs a buy ahead of the 2021 Kentucky Derby
Dynamic One: St Elias Stable, who also participates in Known Agenda in the race, is one of the three co-owned stables of Dynamic One. Another co-owner is Repole Stable, which is owned by Mike Repole, the founder of the VitaminWater, Smartwater and BODYARMOR beverage brands. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) acquired VitaminWater and Smartwater and owns an interest in BODYARMOR. Repole also has ties to Pirates Booty, which is owned by The Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) and was previously a stake of B&G Foods Inc (NYSE: BGS). Dynamic One has 52-1 odds to win the race.
King Fury: Paul Fireman is the owner of Fern Circle Stables, which is co-owner of King Fury. Fireman purchased the distribution rights to the Reebok shoes for the US market in 1979. Fireman built Reebok in a power plant and sold the company to Adidas (OTC: ADDYY) in 2005. Fireman is an investor in several brands of cannabis including Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY). King Fury is 52-1 to win the race.
Keep in mind: Among the owners of Keepmeinmind is B. Wayne Hughes, the founder of Public storage (NYSE: PSA). Hughes created Public Storage after noticing a fully loaded self-storage warehouse in Texas and wanted to expand the concept. Public Storage is now the largest self-storage company in the United States, operating as a REIT. Keepmeinmind is 65-1 to win the race.
For more on the 2021 Kentucky Derby and some potential picks, see this guide by Joel Elconin, co-host of PreMarketPrep.
Photo courtesy of the Kentucky Derby.
Learn more about Benzinga
2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]