7 Kentucky Derby Horses This Year With Stock Links

The 147th edition of the Kentucky Derby will take place today. The race will feature 19 horses at the time of writing that will compete in America’s longest-running annual sporting event.

The race will be broadcast on NBC Sports, a unit of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA). The race and the corresponding circuit are assets possesses through Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ: CHDN), a publicly traded company.

Several of the 19 horses that will race in the 2021 Kentucky Derby also have connections to the stock market. A horse is even called Super Stock and might see bets from those who follow the stock market.

Here is an overview of the horses that to have links to listed companies through their ownership teams.

Known agenda: Vincent Viola, owner of the NHL Florida Panthers, is the owner of Known Agenda. Viola is also the founder and president emeritus of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT). Shares of the market maker and liquidity provider company rose 19% in 2021. Viola is also the former chairman of the New York Mercantile Exchange, now a subsidiary of CME Group (NASDAQ: CME). The known agenda at 20 to 1 chances of winning at the time of writing this article.

Midnight Bourbon: Winchell Thoroughbreds, run by mother-son partners Joan and Ron, are the owners of Midnight Bourbon. The race operation was started by Verne Winchell, who died in 2002. Winchell founded Winchell Donuts, which merged with Dennys Corp (NASDAQ: DENN). Winchell was President and CEO of the merged company from 1967 to 1980. It was the merger with the already public Winchells that brought Dennys into the public markets. Midnight Bourbon is 19-1 to win the Kentucky Derby.

Very motivated: Baupost Group CEO Seth Klarman is the owner of Karavich Stables, who entered the Kentucky Derby very motivated. The Baupost group owned stakes in companies like eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY), Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYK) and Intel Corp. (NASDQ: INTC). The fund also invested in several PSPCs including Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (NYSE: PSTH). Highly Motivated 19-1 to win the Kentucky Derby.

The story continues

Soup and sandwich: The reason for the name of Soup and Sandwich could have to do with the family history of the owners of Live Oak Plantation. Owner Charlotte C. Weber is the granddaughter of John T. Dorrance, founder of Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB). Weber previously served on the board of directors of Campbell Soup. Soup and Sandwich 37-1 to win the race.

Related link: Churchill Downs a buy ahead of the 2021 Kentucky Derby

Dynamic One: St Elias Stable, who also participates in Known Agenda in the race, is one of the three co-owned stables of Dynamic One. Another co-owner is Repole Stable, which is owned by Mike Repole, the founder of the VitaminWater, Smartwater and BODYARMOR beverage brands. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) acquired VitaminWater and Smartwater and owns an interest in BODYARMOR. Repole also has ties to Pirates Booty, which is owned by The Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) and was previously a stake of B&G Foods Inc (NYSE: BGS). Dynamic One has 52-1 odds to win the race.

King Fury: Paul Fireman is the owner of Fern Circle Stables, which is co-owner of King Fury. Fireman purchased the distribution rights to the Reebok shoes for the US market in 1979. Fireman built Reebok in a power plant and sold the company to Adidas (OTC: ADDYY) in 2005. Fireman is an investor in several brands of cannabis including Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY). King Fury is 52-1 to win the race.

Keep in mind: Among the owners of Keepmeinmind is B. Wayne Hughes, the founder of Public storage (NYSE: PSA). Hughes created Public Storage after noticing a fully loaded self-storage warehouse in Texas and wanted to expand the concept. Public Storage is now the largest self-storage company in the United States, operating as a REIT. Keepmeinmind is 65-1 to win the race.

For more on the 2021 Kentucky Derby and some potential picks, see this guide by Joel Elconin, co-host of PreMarketPrep.

Photo courtesy of the Kentucky Derby.

Learn more about Benzinga

2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.