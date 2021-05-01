Car sales enter slow lane as lockouts hit sentiment





As state-announced lockdowns, in varying proportions across the country following a surge in Covid cases in April, hit sentiment and logistics, passenger car sales have slowed. The country’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), announced the sale of 1,35,879 units in April, the lowest sale in five months. Hyundai Motor India also reported lower sales, as it announced the sale of 49,002 units in the domestic market, which is a four-month low. Tata Motors, the country’s third-largest passenger car maker, also saw domestic sales decline in April with 25,095 units sold, down from 29,654 units the month before. Mahindra & Mahindra, however, announced sales of 18,285 units, more than what it announced last month. Honda also announced sales growth from its mother to 9,072 units in April. Toyota Kirloskar Motors announced a sharp drop in shipments to dealers in April. It fell to 9,622 units, down from 15,001 units the previous month. MG Motor India also saw a sharp drop in sales in the previous month. While the company sold 5,528 units in March, it sold 2,565 units in April. A year ago, in April 2020, all passenger vehicle manufacturers had recorded zero sales due to the severe lockdown announced by the central government, in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus. While businesses continued to experience good demand in April, industry insiders say demand is driven by the growing need for personal mobility in times of health crisis that demand social distancing and personal transportation. Despite the challenges, we continue to see good demand due to personal mobility needs, said Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, TKM. However, sales are also expected to remain affected in May, as states extend lockdowns and some companies plan production shutdowns in May. Soni added that sporadic lockdowns affecting different states and cities for varying lengths of time have increased the logistical challenges. Rajesh Goel, senior vice president and director of marketing and sales at Honda Cars India Ltd, said the current health calamity has hit the whole country and has impacted business and deliveries in the market. Many areas of the country have been stranded for security over the past two weeks and we see this continuing into May 2021, Goel said. Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced the closure of its factories in Haryana for nine days effective May 1, 2021, with the aim of making oxygen available for medical needs. The company said that while it went on a maintenance shutdown in June, it advanced the same from May 1 to May 9. Previously, Hero MotoCorp announced the shutdown of operations of all its manufacturing plants for four days, phased between April 22 and May 1.

