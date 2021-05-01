Confidence in stock market investments hits 14-month high





Taipei, May 1 (CNA) Amid rising consumer confidence, confidence in the Taiwanese stock market rose in April to its highest level in 14 months, according to National Central University (NCU). Citing a survey conducted April 18-21, NCU said the Consumer Confidence Index for April rose 0.76 points from a month earlier to 77.28, the highest since March 2020, so that it was 78.51. Of the six factors in the CCI, four rose in April from a month earlier, with the sub-index of when to invest in the stock market rising 4.4 from a month earlier to 56.9, the highest since February 2020 when it reached 65.50, the survey has shown. Growth in this particular sub-index was the highest among the six CCI factors in April, as strong fundamentals in the domestic economy provided significant support to stock prices, pushing the Taiex, the benchmark weighted index of the Taiwan Stock Exchange, beyond 17,000 points, NCU Says. On Thursday, the Taiex edged down to close at 17,566.66, and it was closed Friday for the three-day Labor Day weekend. Dachrahn Wu (), director of the NCU’s Research Center for Taiwan Economic Development (RCTED), said that although the global economy was hit in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan recorded economic growth of 3.11% and its gross domestic product (GDP). is expected to grow up to 5% in 2021, which has encouraged buying among equity investors. In the first quarter of 2021, Taiwan’s GDP grew 8.16%, the largest quarterly increase since the fourth quarter of 2010, while its full-year growth is expected to be around 4.64%, according to management. general budget, accounting and statistics. (DGBAS) latest forecast. Wu said major central banks around the world have pumped funds into the markets to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has boosted cash and equity investment in Taiwan. According to the NCU survey, driven by confidence in the stock market, the employment, family finances and domestic economic situation sub-indices increased by 0.4, 0.25 and 0.15 respectively in April compared to the previous month at 70.95, 92.2, and 89.65. However, the consumer price and likelihood of buying durable goods sub-indices fell 0.4 and 0.2, respectively, from a month earlier to 42.6 and 111.4, according to investigation. A sub-index score of 0 to 100 indicates pessimism, while a score of 100 to 200 shows optimism, according to NCU. The NCU survey collected 2,852 valid questionnaires from local consumers aged 20 and over. It had a 95% confidence level and a margin of error of plus or minus 2.0 percentage points. (By Pan Tzu-yu and Frances Huang) Final item / pc

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos