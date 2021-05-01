Warren Buffett warns investors not to bet on KIRO stocks 7 Seattle News

OMAHA, Neb. – (AP) Billionaire Warren Buffett has warned people not to think of investing as an easy way to make a fortune by answering various questions at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting on Saturday.

Buffett said it can be difficult to pick long-term winners. He pointed out that in 1903 there were over 2,000 car manufacturers, and almost all of them failed even though cars have transformed the country since then.

There’s a lot more to picking stocks than figuring out what will be an amazing industry going forward, Buffett said. I just want to tell you that it is not as easy as it sounds.

Buffett said most people would fare better owning an S&P 500 index fund instead of betting on individual stocks. He said that many newbie investors who have recently jumped into the market and pushed up the value of video game retailer GameStop are essentially games of chance.

Buffett said that stock trading platforms that allow people to buy and sell stocks for free, such as Robinhood, only encourage gambling.

Buffett spent several hours answering questions on Saturday afternoon during an online version of the Berkshires Annual Meeting alongside Vice Presidents Charlie Munger, Greg Abel and Ajit Jain.

Buffett said the Federal Reserve policies and the stimulus packages passed by Congress have done a tremendous job of supporting the economy because interest rates remain low. He said the government had clearly learned the lessons of the Great Recession of 2008 and acted quickly, but it is difficult to predict what the long-term consequences of these policies will be.

This economy right now, 85% of it is running at a really high speed and you see inflation and stuff. He responded in an incredible way. We learned something from 2008 and 2009 and then applied it. But I don’t think it’s for sure that this is happening, Buffett said.

Buffett said he has no regrets about selling Berkshires’ $ 6 billion stake in all major airlines last year, even though those shares have risen significantly since he sold them last spring. . Buffett also said he believed the airlines might not have been able to get as much government assistance as they did during the pandemic if they still had a very wealthy major shareholder like we.

Berkshire, based in Omaha, Nebraska, has $ 145.4 billion in cash and short-term investments as Buffett has struggled to find major acquisitions for the company for several years.

Investor Cole Smead has said he would like to see the company become more active the next time the market goes down.

We don’t question whether Buffett and Munger have patience. This is obvious. The question is whether they have an assault. It’s not obvious, says Smead.

Buffett has said he wants to invest more cash from Berkshire, but the current competition he faces from private equity and other investment funds has made it difficult for Berkshire to find acquisitions at prices reasonable. And he said that a year ago, it was difficult to predict how the economy would respond to the pandemic and all of the government’s stimulus measures.

Buffett declined to answer a question about Bitcoin, but Munger openly questioned the value of cryptocurrencies.

“I am not in favor of a currency that is so useful to kidnappers and extortionists etc., said Munger. I also do not like spending a few billions, billions and billions of dollars extra on someone who just invented a new financial product out of thin air. ”“ I think I should modestly say that I think this damn development is disgusting and against the interests of civilization.

It was the second year in a row that the annual meeting has been held online due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s event was moved outside of Omaha for the first time to Los Angeles to be near where 97-year-old Munger lives.

The meeting typically draws 40,000 people to Omaha, filling an 18,300-seat arena and every overflow room nearby. No other company matches these crowds.

Author Bob Miles said I missed hell mingling with like-minded, self-selected shareholders and speaking with executives who run Berkshire subsidiaries who regularly spend part of the meeting in the booth of their business in the huge exhibition hall adjacent to the arena. Berkshire companies like Geico Insurance, Sees Candy and Fruit of the Loom sell their products to shareholders every year.

The pleasure of the meeting is not reserved for shareholders. Jim Weber, who runs Berkshires Brooks Running, said he yearns to have the opportunity to compare his grades with fellow Berkshire executives at the annual event that brings together leaders from decentralized conglomerates from dozens of subsidiaries.

We certainly miss this opportunity to connect with our peers, Weber said.

On Saturday morning, Berkshire announced its first quarter results and said it made $ 11.7 billion, or $ 7,638 per Class A share, as the paper value of its investment portfolio rebounded. A year earlier, Berkshire said it had lost $ 49.7 billion, or $ 30,653 per share.

The conglomerate said that in addition to the investment gains, profits also improved across all of its major divisions, including insurance, utility, railroad, manufacturing and retail companies. , as the economy continued to recover from the pandemic in the first three months of this year.

CFRA Research analyst Cathy Seifert said she was surprised that Berkshire’s many economically sensitive companies did not improve further given the economic recovery, but that it seemed the company was in control. well costs in its main divisions.

Buffett has long said that Berkshires operating profit provides a better view of quarterly performance as it excludes investments and derivatives, which can vary widely. By this measure, Berkshires operating profit improved to $ 7.018 billion, or $ 4,577.10 per Class A share. This is an increase from $ 5.87 billion, or 3,617. , $ 62 per Class A share one year ago.

All four analysts polled by FactSet expected Berkshire to report operating income of $ 3,792.36 per Class A share.

Berkshire continued its streak of major share buybacks by investing $ 6.6 billion in its own stocks during the quarter. The company spent $ 25 billion on buybacks last year. Seifert said investors would applaud large buybacks.

Berkshire shareholders have rejected proposals that would have required the company to publish annual reports on climate change and the company’s efforts to improve diversity across Berkshire. Buffett and the rest of the board opposed these measures in large part because the company is decentralized and allows its subsidiaries to handle these issues on their own.

Buffett also told the meeting that Berkshires the biggest contributors to carbon dioxide emissions, its utilities and the BNSF railroad already publish annual reports on their efforts to curb climate change and cut their emissions over the years. time.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. owns more than 90 companies, including BNSF Railways and Insurance, Utilities, Furniture and Jewelry companies. The company also has major investments in companies such as Apple, American Express, Coca-Cola, and Bank of America.