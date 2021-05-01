Column: Congress Ends Insider Trading Rules | Notice

Connect with us

Insider trading, Merriam-Webster tells us, is the illegal use of information available only to insiders in order to make a profit in financial trading.

In 2011, conservative think tank Peter Schweizer wrote a book on legal but unethical financial trading. It was titled Throw Them All Out. He described how members of Congress legally traded stocks after learning of non-public information that could influence stock prices. The news show 60 Minutes verified Schweizers’ claims and then interviewed him on TV on Sunday, November 13, 2011.

Insider trading had been illegal for business executives since the enactment of the Securities Exchange Act (SEA) in 1934. But it did not include Congress and its employees, leaving them like a bird to fill their voices. pockets. There’s a Latin phrase that describes this scenario: Quis custodiet ipsos custodes? Freely translated, he asks: Who is watching the observers?

The Journal of Financial and Quantitative Analysis answered this question. From 1993 to 1998, stock trading by senators and members of the House outperformed the market by 12 and 6 percent, respectively, a near impossible feat. Luigi Zingales, of the University of Chicago, said they are either better than hedge fund managers or have inside information.

Steve Kroft, 60 minutes: So are members of Congress getting an insider trading pass? Schweizer: They do.

Schweizer: Those who set the rules (SEA, for example) are the political class in Washington. And they conveniently wrote them in such a way that they don’t apply to themselves.

Schweizers’ book and the appearance of 60 Minutes sparked a frenzy of public outrage that quickly led to an attempt to enforce the rules on policymakers. In the House, there was a bipartisan vote of approval for a tough new law. Ditto for the Senate, with the exception of three members, including Richard Burr, who said it would simply be a duplication of other laws.

The result was STOCK (Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act). President Obama signed it on April 4, 2012.

STOCK added Congress and its employees to the Securities Exchange Act and provided transparency by requiring members of Congress to post stock transactions on the Internet. A year to the day after the enactment of the STOCKs, Congress has quietly removed the requirement to publish their transactions on the Internet, and President Obama has also signed this into law.

No one has been convicted under STOCK. Why? Because proving violations of insider trading laws means establishing that the transactions originated only from the work of Congress in which the person was involved, that the merchant knowingly used inside information, and the information could not have come from data. accessible to the public.

These obstacles are quite prohibited, but here is the kicker: Article I, Section 6, Clause 1, the Speech and Debate clause of the Constitutions says (F) or any Speech or Debate in either House, members of Congress will not be questioned in any other location. This provision has been interpreted by the Supreme Court to prohibit questioning members of Congress about their business in Congress.

Still, are members of Congress still trading on non-public information? You are the judge:

In January 2020, the Justice Department began investigating the stock transactions of Senators Richard Burr, Kelly Loeffler, David Perdue, James Inhofe and Dianne Feinstein. All have denied wrongdoing and, possibly due to the heavy burden of proof, no STOCK violation charges have been laid, and the investigation of all except Burr has been closed. in May 2020. The burrs have been extended until January 19, 2021.

Certainly, it is possible that all occupations of senators are harmless, and the presumption of innocence certainly applies. However, their transactions fail the odor test.

Investigations were launched because the transactions took place after senators received inside information about the upcoming COVID-19 virus and before the public was made aware of the developing pandemic. Burr was chairman of the Intelligence Committee and had extensive knowledge of how the virus would likely affect the stock market.

Senators sold shares in companies like hotel chains, which would suffer during a pandemic, and / or bought shares in companies like those making anti-virus masks that would benefit. Loeffler and her husband Jeffrey Sprecher, president of the New York Stock Exchange, started trading on the day of the briefing and traded up to $ 18 million. Burr and his wife traded up to $ 1.72 million and his brother-in-law traded up to $ 280,000.

In March, the public woke up to the reality of the pandemic. The stock market has also woken up. He tanked.

Pew Research says public confidence in Congress is 18%. Many believe that our democracy has turned into a kleptocracy, with rules written by a plutocracy for its own benefit.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Lou Mavrakis, the mayor of Monessen, Pa., Put it this way: When these people enter 495 Beltway (which circles Washington), I don’t know if it’s the damn air, water or whatever. it’s true, they get stupid and forget about the rest of the country.

Michael Smith is a resident of Southern Pines.

