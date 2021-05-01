Business
Bond market inflation spikes push Powell to double
Treasury market inflation bulls appear to have gotten the go-ahead from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to double down on the bet that price pressures will only intensify in the coming months.
The renewed mojo for reflation trade follows Powell’s reaffirmation this week of the central bank’s intention to let the world’s largest economy run for a while as it recovers from the pandemic. The Fed’s unwavering commitment to ultra-flexible policy in the face of strong economic data is what caught the attention of traders. This took on added significance as it coincided with signs of declining infections in the United States and as President Joe Biden unveiled plans for billions of dollars in additional budget spending.
Investors watch all of this is not ready to give the Fed the benefit of the doubt in its assessment that inflationary pressuresturn out to be temporary. A key bond market indicator of inflation expectations for the next decade has just hit the highest since 2013, and liquidity is pouring into the biggestexchange-traded fund for inflation-protected treasury securities. Globally, there has been a net influx into inflation-indexed mutual and exchange-traded debt funds for 23 straight weeks, according to EPFR Global data.
The Fed points out that the rise in inflation “is transient, but we probably won’t have better clarity on this statement until this initial economic wave of reopening has subsided,” said Jake Remley, portfolio manager senior at Income Research + Management, which oversees $ 89.5 billion. “Inflation is a very difficult macroeconomic phenomenon to predict in normal times. The uncertainty of a global pandemic and a dramatic economic rebound “made things even more difficult.
Ten-year TIPS provide a reasonably priced insurance policy against inflation risk over the next decade, Remley said. Headlines show traders are betting that annual consumer price inflation will be around 2.4% through April 2031. The measure returned from the depths of last year, when it fell below 0.5% at some point in March.
2% target
“We want it to average 2%,” Powell said this week of the core inflation that the Fed is targeting. “And for that, we need to see inflation expectations consistent with that, really well anchored at 2%. We don’t really see that yet.
The central bank has a long way to go to achieve this goal. His favorite inflation gauge finally rose above 2% in March, erasing that level for the first time since 2018. However, Powell reiterated this week that he sees the move as part of an overall trend of one-time price increases as the economy reopens. He also said employers did not appear to be raising wages yet.
The surge in commodities is boosting reflation trade. Fiscal and monetary stimulus have helped metals ranging from aluminum to iron ore, andhouse prices are skyrocketing. Next week should also bring another robust employment report, with forecasts calling for a second straight month of gains exceeding 900,000.
Against this backdrop, the yield on 10-year Treasuries is likely to rise to 2% or more in the next few months – just above 1.6% now – and break even inflation rates will continue to climb, said Craig Brothers, senior portfolio manager and co-director of fixed income at Bel Air Investment Advisers, which manages over $ 8 billion.
“It’s a bit like the perfect storm“With ‘the economy enjoying every possible advantage as the Fed is standing on the sidelines and Washington is helping as much as it can,” he said. inflation is that the main areas Feel, which concerns food, energy and shelter, are all increasing at a very rapid rate. “
Reimbursement announcement
Bond traders have another big event on their radar next week. The Treasury unveils its quarterly issuance plans on Wednesday, and most bond brokers expect it to announce the repayment of debt sales amounting to $ 126 billion,the same as in February.
It is expected to again include $ 58 billion in 3-year notes, $ 41 billion in 10-year notes and $ 27 billion in 30-year bonds, all sold the week of May 10. .
However, many companies say the Treasury is set to start cutting sales of notes and bonds later this year as funding needs have peaked. Some have also raised possible reductions in auctions of 20-year bonds, which the governmentresumed sales last year after a long hiatus.
What to watch
The economic calendar:
- May 3: US manufacturing PMI Markit; construction expenses; ISM Manufacturing
- May 4: trade balance; factory orders / durable goods / capital goods
- May 5: MBA mortgage applications; ADP employment; Markit US PMI Services; ISM Services
- May 6: job cuts at Challenger; non-agricultural productivity; applications for unemployment benefits; Consumer comfort Langer
- May 7: Non-farm payroll; wholesale stocks / commercial sales; Consumer credit
The Fed’s schedule:
- May 3: Powell talks about community development
- May 4: Mary Daly of the San Francisco Fed; Robert Kaplan of the Dallas Fed
- May 5: Charles Evans of the Chicago Fed; Loretta Mester of the Cleveland Fed
- May 6: Kaplan; Mester; Fed Financial Stability Report
The auction calendar:
- May 3: invoices for 13, 26 weeks
- May 4: 42 day cash management invoices
- May 6: 4 to 8 week invoices
– With the help of Elizabeth Stanton
