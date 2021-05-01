Retail investors swear war if short sellers end Korea stock rally

Retail traders who made record gains in South Korean stocks during the darkest days of the pandemic are bracing for a new threat: the return of institutional players betting on falling stock prices.

World’s longest ban on short stocks ends Monday, and it has individual investors interference for strategies to protect their portfolios.

Some have cashed in a large chunk of their holdings in recent weeks, while others are trying to sell short. An influential group, the Korea Stockholders Alliance, has even promised to bring day traders together in a force to fight short sellers – in the same way their American peers have embraced Wall Street. GameStop Corp. – if stocks start to fall.

“I agree in theory that we need short selling because it reduces bubbles and helps the market find the right asset price,” said Hong Seung-jae, an office worker at 32-year-old who receives his business advice on YouTube and the Internet during his 40-minute commute to work in the Seoul subway. “But individuals are at a great disadvantage given the amount of information and the deep pockets of institutions.”

Korea is the last key market with a short selling ban and re-allows the practice after the the economy rebounded to its pre-pandemic peak in the last quarter.

The rally also comes at a time when the Kospi index is near an all-time high, having climbed around 10% this year, having jumped nearly a third in 2020 in the best performance among major global indices. . And the recovery comes with heavy penalties for wrongdoing, including jail for anyone who sells stocks they haven’t borrowed.

But none of this is enough to allay concern among individual traders nationwide, who have had relatively free rein since the withdrawal of foreign funds after the ban went into effect in March last year. . They have a lot at stake, having captured an estimated 95.5 trillion won ($ 86 billion) of local stocks in net purchases in the past period, according to data from the Korea Exchange.

“If the Kospi falls back to the 2000 level, we will mobilize a large number of retail investors to join the short sellers,” said Jung Eui-jung, head of the Korea Shareholders Alliance, which led the failure K-streetbets campaign to keep the ban in place permanently.

The bus for the campaign against short sellers in Seoul.

While retail traders have always struggled with institutional money, GameStop’s dramatic rise in January may have changed the dynamics. Investors on WallStreetBets – the Reddit forum that inspired K-streetbets – encouraged users to dive into the GameStop action and bid it using a sophisticated options strategy, creating a short squeeze that was painful for hedge funds like Melvin Capital Management.

The Kospi closed at 3,147.86 on Friday, around 5% above the level that would put the alliance on high alert.

While retail traders have grown to account for more than three-quarters of turnover, that doesn’t mean they could inflict losses on hedge funds like those suffered during the GameStop boom in the United States, said Hwang Sei-woon, an economist at the Korea Capital Market Institute.

“There is no clear consensus on who the short sellers would be and who to target,” said Hwang, who began wearing a protective vest to commute to work after receiving death threats for advocating short selling.

It’s not just foreign hedge funds employing the strategy, but Korean mom-and-pop traders will be among them.

Chae Ae-kyung, a 62-year-old housewife who started buying stocks during the pandemic, said she plans to take a mandatory 1.5-hour online training course so she can sell short. In its simplest form, the practice is to borrow a stock and sell it, betting that the price will have fallen by the time you need to buy it back.

If you can’t beat them …

“I entered the stock market out of nowhere, not really understanding it,” said Chae, whose early purchases included Samsung Electronics Co., Kia Corp. and SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. “I’m going to do the training. I’m sure this will help.

Hana Financial Investment Co. launches short selling to retail investors for the first time Monday, and nearly 30 companies are expected to offer the service by the end of the year, up from just six at the start of 2020. Most of them between them do it without fanfare. , to minimize the risk of gambling.

John Kwon and Tim Moe of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. suggest that the concern over short selling may be overstated.

Allowing investors to hedge their risk through the strategy could boost net inflows of foreign capital, the pair said.

The last two short sales were reinstated after a ban, there was initial volatility and declines, but lost ground was regained after about a month, they wrote in a report in April.

Reduction risk

Hong, the 32-year-old office worker, is not taking any chances, however.

He recently scanned Korea Stock Exchangeon the company’s website, looking for companies that have turned to short sellers, and found LG Display Co. to be one of them.

“I reduced my LG Display holdings by about half,” he says. “I also sold shares of other companies for profit, just in case.”

– With the help of Ishika Mookerjee