10 takeaways from Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger at Berkshire Hathaway 2021 general meeting

The annual general meeting of shareholders Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has become by far the most popular official corporate gathering in the world. Normally, thousands of investors flock to Omaha to watch CEO Warren Buffett and VP Charlie Munger talk about Berkshire, investing and the business world.

For the second year in a row, the pandemic has prevented Berkshire from holding an in-person meeting. However, by moving the event to Los Angeles, Munger was able to join Buffett on stage, making the mood for the event much more upbeat than Buffett’s largely solo performance in 2020. Below we’ll take a look at some of the events. most memorable things. Buffett and Munger discussed this at the May 1 shareholder meeting.

1. Stock market leadership is fleeting

Buffett believes in the power of capitalism and the role the United States plays in advancing the world economy. He pointed out that among the world’s largest companies, five of the top six are American, with only one oil giant Saudi Aramco break the list led by Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook.

Yet Buffett also cautioned investors not to be complacent. Referring to the similar list from 1989, the CEO of Berkshire noted that none of the top 20 companies 32 years ago are still in the top 20 today. This includes power plants like ExxonMobil and General Electric, whose importance declined considerably in the decades that followed. Buffett suggested, “Make your own guess: how many companies on [today’s] list is going to be on the list in 30 years? Indeed, some could fall much earlier than that.

2. Buffett and Munger disagree on the S&P 500 vs. Berkshire

Buffett has often advised investors to keep it simple and invest in a S&P 500 index fund. Indeed, at his death, Buffett will leave a fund for his wife, and 90% of this money will go to such an index fund. “I never recommended Berkshire to anyone,” Buffett said, because he always wanted to avoid any appearance of tip inside the shares of the company he runs.

But Munger has a different point of view. “Personally, I prefer owning Berkshire to holding the market,” he said, arguing that Berkshire’s overall business and investment is “better than average” in the stock market in his opinion.

3. Buffett: The airlines “did better because we sold”

Berkshire Hathaway’s decision to sell airline shares Delta Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines Holdings, and American Airlines Group Spring 2020 was discussed at length at the 2020 meeting, with Buffett justifying his sales by observing that “the world has changed for airlines.” Indeed, Buffett predicted huge disruptions to the industry like downsizing fleets and reducing capacity.

What Buffett didn’t predict, however, was the massive government support the airlines got. Indeed, in hindsight, the CEO of Berkshire believes that the airlines might not have obtained this support if he had remained a shareholder. “They could very well have had a very different result,” he noted, “if they had had a very rich shareholder who owned 8 or 9%”. Even now, however, Buffett would not want to return to his airline positions, pointing out that his position in American Express (NYSE: AXP) and its ownership of aerospace component specialist Precision Castparts gives it great exposure to the industry.

4. A little mistake from Buffett

Some have wondered why Buffett cut his stake in tech giant Apple. The Oracle of Omaha admitted it was probably a mistake. “Charlie, in his usual low-key way, let me know it was a mistake,” he added.

But Buffett noted that due to share buybacks from Berkshire and Apple, Berkshire shareholders have seen their proportionate stake in Apple increase again. Nonetheless, ordinary investors will find it pleasing to see that even someone of Buffett’s stature can make the same kinds of mistakes he does.

5. Why Buffett doesn’t like PSPCs

Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) were all the rage for much of 2020 and into early 2021. But Buffett has expressed dislike for their business model, especially the requirement that most PSPCs must find a business within two years. “If you put a gun on my head and say you have to buy a business in two years, I would buy one,” Buffett said. “But that wouldn’t be much.”

Additionally, Buffett reminded investors that PSPC managers usually have a lot of advantages from private investments in public stocks once a deal is closed, but they don’t have a downside. According to him, this leads to too many transactions, raising the prices of potential acquisition candidates and making Berkshire uncompetitive as a buyer.

6. Opinions on the impact of low interest rates

Buffett and Munger both commented on the Federal Reserve’s extraordinary monetary policy efforts. Buffett explained, “Interest rates are basically to asset values ​​what gravity is important,” with the implication that a future rate hike could cause asset values ​​to drop sharply. Meanwhile, the CEO of Berkshire noted that the current rate environment is difficult, because “If you tell me I’m going to have to lend money to the government at minus 2% a year, you’re just telling me how I will go bankrupt. “

Munger more succinctly described the risks of aggressive monetary and fiscal policy. “There’s a good chance this extreme driving will be more doable than anyone thought it would be,” said Munger, “but if you keep doing it with no limits it will end in disaster.”

7. Munger on Bitcoin

Answer a shareholder’s questions about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Buffett decided to dodge the question. His motivation: to avoid making the hundreds of thousands of viewers who own the cryptocurrency unhappy.

Munger didn’t hold back, however. “I hate the success of Bitcoin,” said the vice president. “All this damn development is disgusting and against the interests of civilization.”

8. A Buffett dig at Elon Musk

Another shareholder question was directed to Ajit Jain, head of Berkshire’s insurance business, asking if he would write an insurance policy for You’re hereof (NASDAQ: TSLA) SpaceX CEO and Founder Elon Musk for his proposed missions to Mars. Jain quickly said no.

Buffett hesitated, however. “It would depend on the premium,” said the CEO of Berkshire, “and I would probably have a somewhat different rate if Elon was on board.”

9. Buffett and Munger punch Robinhood

The popular Robinhood investment app has introduced millions of newcomers to investing. Buffett and Munger, however, were deeply critical of the brokerage firm.

Buffett noted that Robinhood has “become a very important part of the group of casinos that have joined the stock market in the last year and a half.” While there is nothing illegal or immoral in his eyes, the CEO of Berkshire added: “I don’t think you are building a company around people who do.”

Munger went further: “It is really horrible that something like this attracts investment from civilized men and honest citizens. This is deeply wrong. We do not want to make our money selling things that are bad for you. people.”

10. The dynamic Berkshire duo have learned a few lessons over the past year

Towards the end of the question-and-answer period, Buffett and Munger were asked about the lessons they had learned from the past year. Buffett joked, “My biggest lesson was listening more to Charlie. He was right about some things I was wrong about.”

Munger replied, “If you’re not a little confused by what’s going on, you don’t understand it. We’re in sort of uncharted territory.” Still, Buffett added that no matter how crazy things got, “stranger things are going to happen in the future.” This redoubled Buffett’s commitment to ensuring Berkshire will stand the test of time in the long run.