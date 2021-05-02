Securities fraud class action brought against Romeo Power, Inc.





RADNOR, Pa., May 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Law firm Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors that a Securities Fraud Class Action has been filed against Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo”) (NYSE: RMO; RMO.WT) f / k / a RMG Acquisition Corp. (“RMG”) (NYSE: RMG; RMG.U; RMG.WS) on behalf of those who have purchased or acquired securities of Romeo Between October 5, 2020 and March 30, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). KTMC Logo (PRNewsfoto / Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP) Reminder of the deadline for investors: investors who have bought or acquired Romeo securities during the Recourse Period may, not later than June 15, 2021 , seeks to be appointed principal representative of the applicants of the group. For more information or to find out how to participate in this dispute, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; by e-mail to [email protected]; or Click on https://www.ktmc.com/romeo-powerclass-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=romeo Romeo is an energy technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of lithium-ion battery packs and modules for commercial electric vehicles. RMG, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, was formed for the purpose of completing a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or business combination similar with one or more companies in the diversified resources and industrial materials sectors. At March 30, 2021, after the market closed, Romeo issued a press release and filed a report with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K that disclosed its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and hosted a conference call with investors and analysts. The defendants shocked investors by revealing that Romeo’s production had been hampered by a shortage of battery cells and therefore its estimated turnover for 2021 would be reduced by around 71 to 87 percent. At March 31, 2021, Morgan Stanley published a research report in which it lowered the target price per share of Romeo from $ 12 at $ 7. Following this news, Romeo shares fell from a closing price on March 30, 2021 of $ 10.37 per share to close at $ 8.33 per share, a decrease of $ 2.04 per share, or nearly 20%. The story continues The complaint alleges that throughout the appeal period, the defendants concealed that: (1) Romeo only had two suppliers of battery cells, not four; (2) the potential future risks of which the defendants warned regarding a supply disruption or shortage had already occurred and were already adversely affecting Romeo’s business, operations and prospects; (3) Romeo did not have the battery cell inventory to meet end-user demand and increase production in 2021; (4) Romeo’s supply constraint was a major obstacle to Romeo’s revenue growth; and (5) Romeo’s supply chain for battery cells was not covered, but was in fact totally threatened and indebted to just two battery cell suppliers and the cash market for their 2021 inventory. Romeo investors can, not later than June 15, 2021 , seeks to be appointed as the principal representative of class claimants through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or another lawyer, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A principal plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. To be appointed as the Principal Plaintiff, the Court must determine that the Class Member’s claim is typical of the claims of other Class Members and that the Class Member will adequately represent the Class. Your ability to participate in any recovery is not affected by the decision whether or not to serve as the principal applicant. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is pursuing class actions in state and federal courts across the country relating to securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform and has raised billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from United States and all over the world. The company represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who expose fraudulent practices against the government and participate in the recovery of public funds). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information on Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com. CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

James Maro, Jr., Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(844) 887-9500 (toll free)

[email protected] Cision Show original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kessler-topaz-meltzer–check-llp–securities-fraud-class-action-lawsuit-filed-against-romeo-power-inc-301281092.html SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos