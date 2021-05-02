Mark Cuban is betting big on NFTs. Should you buy them?

Why is the billionaire investor excited about NFTs?

NFTs have recently made headlines because some have sold for extraordinary sums. But you don’t have to spend millions of dollars at Christie’s to buy an NFT. Successful entrepreneur Mark Cuban has found many ways to invest in NFTs. Find out how and why he is so emotional about them.

What are NFTs?

The simplest answer is that NFTs are digital collectibles. If you collect collectible cards for sports, now you can do it digitally. The same goes for art, music, videos and more.

To give you a more technical explanation, NFTs – or non-fungible tokens – are like a certificate that authenticates your item and makes it unique. You can copy an image to your desktop or watch a clip on YouTube for free. But if you bought an NFT, it would be like owning an autographed copy of that image or music video. The token gives it value and allows the creator to earn money through his work.

Why is Mark Cuban so excited about them?

Speaking on the Delphi podcast, Cuban explained that it’s the smart contracts in NFTs that got him excited. They mean that a creator can get royalties when an NFT is resold, which Cuban describes as a “game changer”.

Ascent’s Picks for Top Online Stock Brokers Find the best stock broker for you from these top picks. Whether you are looking for a special listing offer, exceptional customer support, $ 0 commissions, intuitive mobile apps or more, you will find a suitable broker for your trading needs. See the choices

Sometimes referred to as self-executing contracts, a smart contract is a small program stored in the Ethereum blockchain ledger. It doesn’t need a middleman – it will execute the clauses automatically. The collectible NFTs we are seeing right now are just the tip of the iceberg. There are many commercial applications that have not yet been deployed.

Cuban cites the example of a farmer who could purchase insurance against certain weather conditions that would damage crops. The smart contract would automatically pay the farmer if his monitors show that these conditions have been met, without any complaints or intermediaries.

It’s the start, and Cuban thinks NFT collectibles are just the beginning.

How Mark Cuban Got Big On NFTs

If you want to see what NFTs Mark Cuban has, check out his gallery at lazy.com. The website is an NFT gallery and the latest NFT project from Cuba. He launched the site this year to give people a space where they could easily show off their collections.

It has also invested in the following:

Mintable.app: A site where you can create, buy and sell digital assets.

A site where you can create, buy and sell digital assets. CryptoSlam: A data aggregator that you can use to get market data, including NFT sales histories and market rankings.

A data aggregator that you can use to get market data, including NFT sales histories and market rankings. nft42: This company ensures that NFTs are long-lasting and don’t go away if, for example, the third party hosting the article takes down their website.

This company ensures that NFTs are long-lasting and don’t go away if, for example, the third party hosting the article takes down their website. Owls: In March, Nifty’s announced the launch of an NFT-focused social media platform that will go live later this spring.

In March, Nifty’s announced the launch of an NFT-focused social media platform that will go live later this spring. OpenSea: This is a market for NFTs and other digital products.

Each of these companies is working to solve different problems and take NFTs to another level. If you’re interested in learning more about this new industry, Cuba-backed companies are a good place to start.

Should you invest in NFTs?

If you are a collector, NFTs could be an exciting way to collect. As you can see from the companies above, the way you buy, store and display NFTs is constantly improving.

Buy your first shares: do it the smart way Once you have chosen one of our top rated brokers, you should make sure that you are purchasing the good stocks. We believe there is no better place to start Stock market advisor, our company’s flagship stock selection service, The Motley Fool. You’ll get two new stock picks each month from legendary investors and Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner, along with 10 Starting Stocks and Best Buys Now. Over the past 17 years, average stock selection by Stock Advisors has returned 565% over 4.5 times that of the S&P 500! (as of 04/01/2021). Learn more and get started today with a special discount for new members. Start investing

But think twice if you buy because you’re afraid you’ll miss the next big thing. Investing in art or collectibles takes a lot of knowledge, whether you are purchasing physical or digital items. And the whole world of cryptocurrencies, including NFTs, can be risky. It is very volatile and, like any investment, you strength make a profit – but you could also lose your money.

Buying NFT presents its own challenges. It’s not like using a stock broker to buy stocks: the NFT market is still extremely underdeveloped and at times unwieldy. For starters, you’ll almost certainly need to buy Ethereum to invest in an NFT, and you’ll need to put it in a wallet that connects to the NFT exchange.

There are other risks as well. Do your due diligence and research before spending any money. One thing to watch out for is NFT fraud – you don’t want to buy a piece that wasn’t actually made by the artist they think created it. A good exchange should verify the credentials of the artists it displays.

Just as it’s great to buy crypto from a reputable cryptocurrency exchange, be sure to buy from an NFT exchange that you trust. This way you reduce the risk of theft, fraud or accidental violation of US regulations. Also consider where you are going to store your NFT. You might need an NFT wallet to protect your assets.

It’s worth pointing out that you don’t have to buy an NFT to invest money in this booming market. Smart contracts are exciting and have the potential to transform many types of businesses. So you can follow Mark Cuban’s lead and research companies that use this new technology. You don’t need an actual NFT to get off the curve.