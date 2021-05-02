Jordan detects three cases of Indian variant of COVID-19

Bloomberg

There are many worried investors as European stocks hit record highs

(Bloomberg) – European stocks have hit record highs, vaccination rates are rising and central banks are pumping billions of dollars into the economy. But there are still a lot of things that could go wrong, with a resurgence of the coronavirus epidemic, another missed summer vacation season and elections keeping investors from sleeping at night. As the pandemic has transformed The stock market roller coaster of 2020, 2021 has started on a more optimistic note. The Stoxx Europe 600 index jumped 9.6% this year and hit a record high in April, the VStoxx Eurozone volatility index calmed to near pre-pandemic levels and, until ‘Now there has been little of a major results season. We see 2021 as a year for equities, as the recovery is about to turn into expansion, said Cristina Rodriguez Iza, who oversees $ 42 billion as head of global multi-asset solutions at Santander Asset Management. Spain. Anything that derails this recovery could be a risk to stocks. This is what worries investors in European equities the most: No summer sun Normal returns to life are the biggest risks to the market recovery, according to fund managers. The reopening is especially crucial for businesses and economies that depend on travel and tourism. The Europes Stoxx 600 Travel & Leisure Index has climbed 24% this year in hopes that vacations will be possible during the summer Any hiccups in the vaccine rollout could lead to a pullback for stocks such as the company. low cost airline EasyJet Plc and IAG SA, the owner of British Airways. The inoculation campaign is now picking up steam after a slow start in mainland Europe, but there has been a spike in coronavirus cases after the emergence of variants of the virus like those in India The biggest risk is that a mutation of the virus appears resistant to vaccines, as it would have devastating effects, said Enrique Marazuela, chief investment officer at BBVA Private Banking, in comments via email. The stock market rises are based on the thesis that the pandemic will be eradicated by the end of 2021. Election fever Political obstacles closer to home cannot be ignored. In France, voters go to the polls for the regional elections in June, foreshadowing the presidential poll at the same time next year. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen has moved away from unpopular ideas such as leaving the euro currency bloc, and her popularity is increasing. Germany also holds a national election in September, with Greens multiplying in opinion polls, and anything that upsets the established political order could at least cause short-term swings in stocks, with the risk of a downturn. more sustained if governments are less market-friendly. There is now an external chance that it is a coalition led by the Greens, which could cause left-wing parties to join the ruling Greens, said Nick Edwards, director of the Guinness European Equity Income Fund, referring to German. vote. Meanwhile, if Marine Le Pen wins in the French elections next year, the markets would pull back, but with Frexit and Eurexit already off the table, probably only temporarily. While some sectors struggled last year as economies across Europe locked down, the pandemic restrictions have been a boon to businesses like the internet. However, with investor expectations now high, there is a risk that the momentum will die out for some of these lockout winners. While profits from meal kit maker HelloFresh SE, food delivery company Delivery Hero SE and online casino operator Evolution Gaming Group AB show they are still getting a boost in the economy. growth linked to a pandemic, early cracks appear. Swedish mobile messaging company Sinch AB climbed nearly 370% in 2020 and was the best performing stock in Europe, but its shares fell 11% on Wednesday after earnings fell short of analysts’ expectations. is posting impressive growth figures that will continue through June, marking the lowest in 2020 results, Richard Scrope, manager of the VT Tyndall Global Select Fund, said via email. In the future, growth will be more difficult and we believe that many companies have exceeded their potential.The question of inflation Rising inflation is another risk on investor watch lists, given the prospect that businesses increase their prices when economies reopen as consumers embark on a spending spree. And with rising commodity prices, companies might see higher input costs as well. Investors are also worried that if the economy spins too fast, it could prompt central banks to cut support for the pandemic too soon. This is expected to be a main topic at the next meeting of European central banks in June and is also a priority for the US Federal Reserve, especially if Treasury yields rise due to inflation bets. Said Grace Peters, head of investment strategy for EMEA at JP Morgan Private Bank, in comments sent via email. Any indication of a return to austerity could introduce downside risks to growth, fears of a resurgence of political populism and a widening of the risk premium for European assets. President Joe Bidens ‘tax hike proposals are at the heart of investors’ concerns. The Bank of America Corp. monthly survey in April revealed that tax increases are a growing concern for fund managers, cited as the greatest extreme risk by 15% of respondents. The main concern for equity investors is that the Bidens plan may cause preemptive sells, lower stock valuation and slow the rally in tech stocks. Biden administration has revealed plans to pay off its $ 1.8 trillion spending plan dollars with higher taxes, focused on the richest. Americans. On the bright side There are certainly risks there. That being said, they are not the fund managers’ baseline scenario for European equities this year. Most see an economic recovery accelerating, which should benefit the region as it has a higher weight in cyclical sectors. European stocks are also cheaper than the United States, optimists say. Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, said data on fund flows shows how often European stocks have been. The vaccine rollout across the continent has come out of the blocks, but we’re probably past the point of maximum pessimism, Gimber said via email. Our confidence that a substantial economic reopening over the summer months is growing. For more articles like this please visit us at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most popular source of business information. More reliable.