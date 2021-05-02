Burning market for Australian farmland leaving first-time buyers locked out

Much like the residential housing market, Australia’s farmland real estate market is booming, with a spate of recent sales leaving onlookers “bewildered” at the amount of money changing hands.

Over the past two decades, the value of farmland has steadily increased, with specialist lender Rural Bank calculating the compound average annual growth rate at 7.5 percent.

This is roughly the same as the Australian Stock Exchange’s returns, and better than the 4.4 percent growth in the residential real estate market over the same period.

More recently, historically low interest rates, strong demand for agricultural products and a favorable turnaround in the seasons have pushed the market even further.

In March, a 179 hectare (442 acre) block of land in western Victoria sold for $ 23,588 per hectare ($ 9,550 per acre), Agent Ararat Elders Gary Todd said people were “bewildered”.

The price is more than three times Victoria’s median price of $ 7,590 per hectare in 2019.

Soaring commodity prices, low interest rates and favorable seasonal conditions are fueling demand for farmland. ( Rural ABC: Clint Jasper

Gary Todd has been selling farms in one of Victoria’s major farming regions for over 30 years.

He saw prices in his patch, which spans a 50-kilometer radius around Ararat, increase tenfold during that time.

“I have more buyers in my books right now than most of the time I’ve been in the game,” he said.

“People are just gobbled up a bit, but what surprises me is that as soon as you get another list the inquiries go through the roof.”

Further east, a property in the Wimmera area of ​​Victoria sold for $ 19,150 per hectare ($ 7,550 per acre), raising eyebrows across the country.

In one of Western Australia’s main agricultural regions, Ray White Albany’s agent John Hetherington said land around Williams, Darkan and Kojonup was selling for around $ 7,400 per hectare ($ 3,000 per acre ).

“Usually, [farmland prices] in WA have doubled in the last three years, so we’ve also jumped a lot, but certainly not at $ 7,000 an acre, ”Hetherington said.

Ararat real estate agent Gary Todd has seen farmland prices increase tenfold over the past 30 years. ( Rural ABC: Clint Jasper

Local competition

While large agribusiness investment funds are active in the Australian market, local buyers, especially those eyeing neighboring blocks, are willing to pay the most.

“Local buyers are kicking businesses out of the water right now,” Mr. Todd said.

Rural Bank chief financial officer Will Rayner said the “fear of failing” factor was observable nationwide.

“I think we realize that there are fewer and fewer properties on the market every year,” said Mr. Rayner.

“People are realizing that they just need to act now because that piece of land may not be available for a substantial period of time.”

Large family farm businesses are willing to pay much higher prices for neighboring blocks of land than corporate investors, according to realtors. ( Rural ABC: Clint Jasper

When the Westchester Group, a major investor in farmland, listed a collection of properties in southern NSW, Henty farmers Kellie Penfold and Rohan Bahr saw an opportunity too good to pass up.

“We saw the opportunity to tap into both the low interest rates and our equity to be able to make a better investment in the long run,” Ms. Penfold said.

When analyzing investment options, farmland stacked better than residential or commercial property, stocks, and investment in a start-up business.

With loan rates of 2.2 percent, estimated land yields of 4.4 percent, and a capital gain on the property of 10 percent, the decision was easy to make.

“So at the end of the day, taking the interest, there’s about 12 percent return per year that I can tap into for future growth or benefit or expansion.”

Kellie Penfold and Rohan Bahr saw a profitable opportunity when a neighboring block was put up for sale. ( Provided: Nicole Baxter, GRDC GroundCover

Mr Rayner said that across the country, farmers who owned land were enjoying the benefits of the reliably growing value of their greatest asset.

“I think this is a question that, structurally, we have to turn to as an agricultural sector.

“So while it’s great that you have these sizable asset values ​​if you already own land, for those who are new or emerging in the industry, or those who are going through a succession planning event, it can lead to headaches. “

Dreams on hold

In the North Burnett area of ​​Queensland, Damien and Toni Moloney, experienced cattle managers, want to buy their own farm.

But conditions set by banks, which provide 95 percent of the financing for agricultural purchases, typically require between 40 and 60 percent of collateral on the loan.

As the value of farmland increases, those who already own properties can use the growing equity in their own land to finance additional purchases.

The Moloneys told Landline it would take them a lifetime of savings to meet the security requirements of a $ 5 million or $ 6 million loan.

“It’s a huge hurdle to find that kind of money, and on top of that you have to have the money for the livestock, the plant and the equipment to have a business up and running, it’s very difficult.” Ms. Moloney said.

The couple work with the Cultivate Farms program, which helps future farmers develop a business plan and aims to connect them with retiring farmers and investors.

They hope that at the end of the trip they will be able to own their own property, but there might also be the option of renting land at cheaper rates.

“For us, this is one of our only chances to get into the industry and have our own property that is really viable,” Moloney said.

The state governments of Queensland and Tasmania offer low interest loans to new farmers, while in the state of Victoria, the state government of Victoria offers duty exemptions to young farmers who buy new farmers. farming lands.

Will Rayner of Rural Bank says Australia needs more innovation to help remove barriers to farm ownership for first-time buyers. ( Provided

In January, the regional investment company of the federal government opened the AgriStarter loan, designed to help, under certain conditions, the first agricultural purchases and certain scenarios of agricultural succession.

Will Rayner, of the Rural Bank, believes that the problem of rising land prices for those seeking to enter the market requires more attention if the agricultural sector is to meet its goal of becoming $ 100 billion worth of by 2030.

“If you take a step back and think philosophically about what we want in agriculture, we want a really vibrant industry with really broad and deep sources of capital to invest in, and we want the best and the brightest talent working in it. the sector, “he said.

“What other avenues do we have to enable young people and newcomers or to help those going through a succession planning event, so that they don’t just rely on property values ​​for safety.