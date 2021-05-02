May 1, 2021 celebrates worker solidarity in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and income inequality in the Bay Area





SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – Workers in the Bay Area took to the streets on Saturday to celebrate International Workers’ Day or May 1. The marches on May 1 of this year took on a different tone, remembering those essential workers lost to the COVID-19 pandemic and demanding better labor protections. There was a drumbeat on Market Street as union workers marched to celebrate May 1, 2021. “Because we fought for rights and to work eight hours,” said Monique Brown. #Help March SF taking place on Market St., around 2,000 unionized workers demanding labor protections and passing legislation to help workers. pic.twitter.com/iBOUWwCv08 – Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) May 1, 2021 Brown is a carpenter from Richmond who has been on the job for most of the pandemic as she walks for those who couldn’t. RELATED: Paid Sick Leave: You’re Likely Covered For COVID-Related Leave Under New CA Law “I’m happy that everyone came together and helped those who weren’t able to work, I hope things get better,” Brown said. May 1 celebrates international workers and their struggle for an eight-hour working day, dating back 100 years. This year, May 1 has greater significance. “ “It has been a challenge. Many workers have lost their lives doing what they are doing, many workers have been made redundant, ”said Joseph Bryant, president of SEIU Local 1021. RELATED: US Essential Workers Organize May Day Strike, Call for Free Time, Risk Premium Many unions are calling for the Protect the Right to Organize Act or the PRO Act to be passed to help workers negotiate better wages. They also want President Biden’s call for a $ 15 minimum wage to go beyond just federal workers. “We are asking for fifteen dollars to be the base, it is still not a living wage for this country, it is not too much to ask,” Tefere Gebre, executive vice-president, AFL-CIO. The march ended at the civic center with speakers taking the stage. RELATED: Coronavirus: Smaller May Day Protests For Risk Premium, Better Protections Amid COVID-19 Pandemic In Oakland, some workers celebrated May 1 in their cars. A caravan of cars was on the move, bringing issues of workers’ rights and racial injustice to the streets. “Our theme is to unite low-wage workers while protecting against police violence,” said Cheri Murphy of Gig Workers Rising. In San Jose, a march crossed downtown on Saturday afternoon to protest income inequality and demand better protections for essential workers. Check out all of the ABC7 Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos here.

Copyright 2021 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.







