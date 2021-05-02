Mouttet signs a large pharmaceutical agreement | Local company

It’s a done deal. Smith Robertson, a subsidiary of Agostinis Ltd, has completed its acquisition of two other pharmaceutical companies Oscar Francois Ltd and Intersol Ltd.

The Sunday Express was informed by Oscar François president Jacqueline François that the acquisition was finalized on April 15 and that a new chief executive, Peter Welch, had been appointed to the company.

The deal, the Sunday Express understands, is worth more than $ 100 million.

This makes Smith Robertson the largest pharmaceutical importer in the country, representing three pharmaceutical companies with Covid-19 vaccines: AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson.

Smith Robertson is a division of the Agostini Group. They bought the manufacturing company Intersol Ltd, which owns the Diquer brand, as well as Oscar Francois Ltd, which distributes human and veterinary medicines, household products, hair products, skin and other personal care products and agricultural inputs, François told the Sunday Express.

A new CEO, Peter Welch has been appointed and my sister, Jasmine Winford, former CEO and I (former chairman) are here for an additional six weeks to help with a smooth transition, she said.

Welch is listed as a non-executive director of two Agostini subsidiaries, Smith Robertson and Vemco, in the Agostinis 2020 annual report and also as a director of Caribbean Distribution Partners Trinidad Ltd.

Agostinis is listed on the T&T Stock Exchange as being majority owned by the Mouttet family and its chairman is Christian Mouttet.

Yesterday there was no notice of completion on the websites of the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange (TTSE) or the T&T Securities and Exchange Commission.

Agostini’s last notice on the TTSEs site dates from March 12, 2021 with the announcement of Joanna Banks as the director of the company.

Previously, this was a notice of March 5, 2021 from the Company’s Secretary General, Nadia James-Reyes Tineo, informing shareholders of the sale and purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the shares issued and outstanding by Oscar François and Intersol.

According to the March 5 notice, the deal was to be concluded on April 30.

A September 14, 2020 filing from Agostinis revealed that the company and its subsidiary, Smith Robertson & Company, entered into a share purchase agreement with shareholders of both companies on September 11, 2020.

Although a disclosure was made to TTSEC, Agostinis requested an exemption from the securities regulator regarding the publication of the proposed acquisition in two daily newspapers. This is in accordance with Section 64 (2) of the Securities Act 2012.

Agostinis gave three reasons for requesting the exemption:

Smith Robertson and Oscar François are competitors and the acquisition, Fair Trading Commission (FTC) approval was a prerequisite to closing and completing the acquisition;

Given that the parties are competitors, the publication of the acquisition risks materially prejudicing the parties’ existing relationships with its customers, distributors and suppliers; and

Agostinis is a listed company and publication in daily newspapers can have a significant impact on its share price.

Following the public announcement of the acquisition on March 5, concerns were raised about the size of the market share Smith Robertson would control.

But Francois told the Sunday Express on Friday that there was no problem with the acquisition and that the deal was reached on April 15.

The Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) told the Sunday Express that TTSEC approval is not a requirement for an acquisition of this nature.

However, the reporting issuer is required to provide the relevant information about material changes, in accordance with section 64 of the Securities Act of 2012, the TTSEC said.

Green light from FTC

In March, amid public concerns over the acquisition, the Trinidad and Tobago Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said it took four months to assess the Smith Robertson acquisition before granting its approval. .

FTC Executive Director Bevan Narinesingh confirmed that the Commission had cleared Smith Robertson & Company Ltd to acquire Oscar François and Intersol.

The process took around four months, as the Commission had to be convinced that the proposed merger transaction would not adversely affect competition or be detrimental to consumers or the economy, Narinesingh said.

Narinesingh had said the Commission consulted various stakeholders in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry during the merger review process, which included competitors of Smith Robertson.

It should be noted that in all proposed merger transactions, which meet the relevant legal thresholds and require the prior approval of the Commission in accordance with Part III, Article 13 of the Fair Trade Act, the Commission must be satisfied that the proposed merger transaction would not affect competition or be detrimental to the consumer or the economy before the merger can be approved.

The Commission requires full information to be disclosed by the parties proposing to merge and the Commission also conducts its own investigations, including, but not limited to, receiving information from market participants and also performs analysis detailed market, in order to determine whether the merger transaction is likely to affect competition or harm the consumer economy.

Even where, as in the present case, the Commission approves a merger, the Commission continues to monitor the relevant market and has the right to conduct further investigations to determine whether a company is engaged in business activities that contravene the Fair Trading Act, it had mentioned.

Narinesingh told the Sunday Express last week that although they approved the acquisition, he was unsure whether it had been completed.