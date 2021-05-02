Business
WEX (NYSE: WEX) reports quarterly results
WEX (NYSE: WEX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported earnings per share of $ 1.79 for the quarter, beating Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $ 1.35 by $ 0.44, MarketWatch earnings reports. WEX recorded a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%.
WEX shares fell $ 7.02 at noon on Friday to hit $ 205.21. 674,467 shares of the company were traded, for an average volume of 353,109 shares. WEX has a minimum of $ 110.38 over 52 weeks and a maximum of $ 234.64 over 52 weeks. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $ 220.16 and a two-hundred-day moving average price of $ 196.59. The company has a debt ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $ 8.90 billion, a P / E ratio of 71.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.
Several analysts have published reports on WEX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised its price target on WEX from $ 205.00 to $ 215.00 and assigned the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3. Susquehanna raised her target price on WEX from $ 210.00 to $ 250.00 and rated the company “positive” in a research note on Thursday, February 11. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperformance” rating to a “market performance” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25. Bank of America downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6. Finally, Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market performance” rating to an “outperformance” rating and increased its price target for the company from $ 235.00 to $ 268.00 in a research note on Monday April 19. Nine investment analysts rated the stock with a sustaining rating and eight gave the stock a buy rating. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $ 210.00.
In addition, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the company in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15. The stock was sold for an average price of $ 230.00, for a total value of $ 444,590.00. Following the closing of the transaction, the CTO now directly owns 7,068 shares of the company, valued at approximately $ 1,625,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, available through the SEC website. In addition, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the company in a transaction dated Monday, March 29. The stock was sold at an average price of $ 208.47, for a total value of $ 805,736.55. Following the closing of the transaction, the CTO now owns 10,933 shares of the company, valued at $ 2,279,202.51. Disclosure of this sale can be found here. In the past 90 days, insiders have sold 272,558 shares of the company valued at $ 58,833,800. 0.76% of the shares are held by insiders of the company.
About WEX
WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. It operates through three segments: fleet solutions, travel and enterprise solutions, and health and benefits solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment provides payment processing services for fleet vehicles. Its services include client, account activation and account maintenance services; authorization and billing requests and account management services; premium fleet services; credit and collection services; market services; analytics solutions with access to a web-based data analytics platform that provides information to fleet managers; and ancillary fleet services and tools to manage capital expenditures and needs.
