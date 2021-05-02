Abu Dhabi ports issue $ 1 billion 10-year bond





Abu Dhabi Ports has issued $ 1 billion in 10-year bonds under its recently established medium-term euro note program, which will be listed jointly on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). The show was oversubscribed more than 4.5 times at its peak, noted a press release issued by the Abu Dhabi Media Office. Settlement of the offer is expected to occur on May 6, 2021 and is subject to customary settlement terms. The notes mature on May 6, 2031 and bear a coupon of 2,500 percent per annum. The proceeds from this issue by Abu Dhabi Ports, rated A + (stable) by S&P and A + (stable) by Fitch, will be used for general corporate purposes and debt refinancing. Our Group CEO Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi comments on the success of the first issue under the EMTN program recently set up by Abu Dhabi Ports, which is another important step in our prudent financial strategy that underpins our vision long-term growth. pic.twitter.com/JuufKzP0Rr Abu Dhabi Ports (buAbuDhabiPorts) April 29, 2021 The success of this first issue under our recently established EMTN program is another important step in our prudent financial strategy that underpins our vision for long-term growth ”, said Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Group. Ports. “After two days of meetings with investors, the response of global investors to the first joint rating program from Abu Dhabi ports to the London Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange has been very strong, the issue being oversubscribed more than 4.5 times at its peak with orders. placed by more than 200 institutional investors from 35 countries, including sovereign wealth funds, central banks, insurers, corporate treasuries and asset managers. We see the success of this 10-year $ 1 billion listing with the lowest coupon ever obtained by an entity linked to the Abu Dhabi government for this corresponding 10-year tenor as an expression of confidence in our leadership, our business and the UAE economy as a whole, Al Shamisi added. Abu Dhabi ports reported 2020 revenue of $ 933 million, up 24% year-on-year. Its adjusted EBITDA increased 37% to reach $ 422 million in 2020. Citi, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Standard Chartered Bank acted as global co-coordinators of the transaction with HSBC, Mizuho and Societe Generale as active co-leads and associated bookkeepers, while BNP Paribas , Credit Agricole CIB and SMBC Nikko acted as passive co-lead manager. managers.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos