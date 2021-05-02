Business
The Australian stock exchange and its first ETF – Explica .co
According to a report by Business Insider Australia, the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) could launch an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) by the end of the year.
Curiously, the Australian Stock Exchange has not confirmed that a possible listing of ETFs is in the works. But, he indicated that he spent a lot of time on cryptocurrencies.
By the way, ASX has acknowledged that cryptocurrencies have become too well established and well known for the exchange to ignore.
In this regard, Max Cunningham, CEO of ASX, said: You can see how far this has spread institutionally in developed markets such as the United States, Canada, Europe and the UK. United. You cannot ignore this. We cannot ignore it and we will not.
Australian Stock Exchange May Launch First ETF This Year
Sure enough, four years after the last boom and bust. The Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) told Business Insider Australia that cryptocurrencies have become too established for the exchange to turn a blind eye.
So, according to the Business Insider Australia report, the Exchange is currently pricing a number of ETF applications.
In this regard, Max Cunningham said: Local issuers who want to market these products are not ignoring this either. So we spend a lot of time on this. “
So the biggest danger, suggests Cunningham, is that by not moving into space, new investors will fall prey to less scrupulous traders.
Additionally, Australian Stock Exchange CEO Dominic Stevens said ASX has taken a cautious approach to cryptocurrency-related products, but is considering them.
The world of Bitcoin has changed since the last rally. And my hunch is that it is dominated by more business activities and institutions.
Canada and its ETF
It would therefore not be the first ETF of this type on the market. Canada became the first country in the world to list the first Bitcoin ETF earlier this year.
In fact, so far this year, Canada has listed four Bitcoin ETFs and four Ethereum ETFs on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).
In that sense, what Cunningham said was that the stock market closely monitors what is happening in Canada and other markets.
“This is an emerging asset class and it is appropriate that we devote time and effort to what these assets would look like when admitted to public markets.”
Finally, while there is a lot of work to be done first, cryptocurrencies seem destined to go public in Australia. What do you think about it? Let me know in the comment box.
I leave with this sentence from Warren Buffett: My advice for confidence (of my will) could not be simpler: put 10% of the cash in short-term government bonds. And 90% in a very low cost S&P 500 index fund. “
