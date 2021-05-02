S&P plans to remove shares of largest Lebanese companies from indexes





S&P Dow Jones Indices, the division of the S&P Global rating agency that creates stock market indices, has launched a consultation exercise on removing Lebanese stocks from several of its indices following the country’s worst economic crisis in decades. decades. S&P DJI said it had already taken some steps “to address market accessibility issues in Lebanon caused by the imposition of capital controls.” He added that although he has been monitoring the situation, little progress has been made in addressing the problems caused by these checks. “Given the situation in the country regarding currency shortages and repatriation issues, S&P DJI is proposing to remove Lebanon-domiciled index constituents from S&P Pan Arab indices,” the company said. . in a report announcing the consultation exercise on Friday. “In addition, S&P DJI proposes to reclassify Lebanon from a frontier market to a stand-alone market, and therefore to remove all components of the S&P Frontier IMC and associated sub-indices.” Lebanon is going through its worst economic crisis since the end of its last civil war in 1990. The country’s economy contracted by 25% last year, according to the International Monetary Fund. Although no official capital controls have been announced, banks have placed strict limits on the amount of dollars customers can withdraw amid the country’s dollar shortage. Since the start of last year, the Lebanese pound has lost over 90% of its value against the US dollar. This led to rampant inflation, which skyrocketed annual 158 percent in March. S&P DJI has said its consultation exercise will last until May 14, and the stock removal could take place during an upcoming rebalancing of its indices before markets reopen on June 21. The removal of shares domiciled in Lebanon would affect four companies Bank Audi, Blom Bank and Byblos Bank, the country’s largest lenders, as well as two classes of shares listed by real estate developer Solidere. Solidere is the largest publicly traded company on the Beirut Stock Exchange. The Blom Stock Index which tracks the performance of the Beirut Stock Exchange has jumped 40% so far this year, as those who can afford it invest to protect themselves against the falling value of the pound.







