Week of political interest leaves UK currency vulnerable to euro and dollar in the short term, analyst says

Research of Agricultural Credit shows that the pound sterling could be vulnerable to political risks in the days to come, and they therefore advocated a “sell” of the currency.

A regular weekly research briefing from the France-based lender shows the pound is likely to pull in opposite directions over the next few days: on the one hand, a “ cone ” at the bank of england could pull it higher, but on the other political risk premium could pull it in the opposite direction.

Pound Sterling Live covered the Bank of England event at length on Thursday and notes that there are growing expectations that policymakers will reduce the pace of the quantitative easing program in recognition of a rapidly improving economic outlook.

The BoE’s shift from an “ accommodating ” central bank to a more “ hawkish ” bank is widely cited by analysts as a reason for the pound’s appreciation in 2021.

If the BoE followed and scaled back its asset purchase program, the pound could find upward traction.

But for Crdit Agricole analysts, new political concerns could prevail.

“In the short term, the focus will be on the outcome of the May 6 election in Scotland, with polls predicting a super-majority for pro-independence parties (eg SNP, Greens and Lib Dems),” says Valentin . Marinov, head of FX G10 strategy at Crdit Agricole.

Also on May 6, local elections will be held across the UK and Marinov said their result will be used to assess the damage done to the popularity of Conservative parties by the latest controversies surrounding the UK government and centered on the Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Marniov acknowledges that the fact that the Tories suffer a bad result that day will not necessarily affect the short-term political outlook given the large majority of Tories in the House of Commons.

“That being said, the outcome of the upcoming local elections could worsen political risks in the UK in the medium term and thus weigh on the GBP,” he adds.

The pound-to-dollar exchange rate (GBP / EUR) flew to 1.42 in the first quarter of 2021, but then fell back below 1.40 in April, with the bulls looking to regain that key level next week.

The exchange rate between the pound and the euro (GBP / USD), meanwhile, jumped to 1.18, but this turned out to be a high in early April and a 2.0% decline took hold. ensued.

Next week, GBP / USD will try to recover 1.40, but the “war of attrition” around 1.15 in GBP / EUR may prove more difficult to escape.

Marinov ultimately says the biggest political concern for the Pound Bulls is a potential return of Scottish independence anxieties, “especially if the SNP and its allies in Holyrood try to hold a referendum despite opposition from Westminster.”

Marinov says such a result could ultimately force Prime Minister Johnson to send the case back to the UK Supreme Court.

“Growing political uncertainty could weigh on the GBP even if, as expected, the BoE improves its economic outlook and slows the pace of its weekly asset purchases,” he adds.

Credit Agricole says political uncertainties justify a cautious outlook on sterling in the very short term.

They are therefore “GBP / USD short”.

However, it should be noted that the most recent poll indicates support for both the SNP and independence. are in decline, therefore, a result that suits those looking for a stronger pound could still follow.

The investment bank says the outlook for the euro exchange rate complex is expected to become more positive over the next six to twelve months.

“In addition to a more vigorous recovery in the euro area, we believe that dynamic world trade will stimulate demand for the euro from euro area companies and world central banks as they try to diversify their foreign exchange reserves. increasing, ”says Marinov.

Marinov expects these cyclical flows to complement ongoing foreign purchases of eurozone stocks and, before too long, foreign purchases of EU recovery fund bonds.

But Crdit Agricole does not expect the euro zone’s economic recovery to really kick off in the second half of the year, with inflation prospects likely to remain very subdued in the long term.

If these expectations come true, the pound-to-euro exchange rate could struggle to propagate in the coming months.