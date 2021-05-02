Stocks weaken as foreclosure fears loom





KARACHI:

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) futures rolling week was marred by bearish trade as the KSE-100 fell 445 points or 1% to stand at 44,262.35 points amid the Growing fears of lockdown, as the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) warned. ) following the increase in coronavirus cases. During the week, trade remained under pressure amid concerns over the rise in coronavirus infections, with news feeds citing tighter lockdowns and the government’s decision to cut trade deadlines. A sharp increase in deaths in Pakistan and neighboring countries forced the government to take action to curb the spread of Covid-19, which did not bode well for participants and prompted them to withdraw from their holdings. Trading started on a refreshing note on Monday as the benchmark KSE-100 jumped nearly 1,000 points with vital support from bullish economic numbers. Lily: KSE-100 ends rolling week in red According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the cumulative current account balance surplus improved by nearly $ 1 billion in the first nine months (July-March) of the current exercise. Additionally, investments through Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) have passed the major milestone of $ 1 billion. However, the positive momentum could not be sustained as the index fell back into the red zone on Tuesday amid investor profit taking. The lack of positive triggers that could steer the market triggered the volatility, which continued through the end of the week. A persistent decline in global oil prices sparked a selling frenzy in local oil sectors and all oil-related stocks closed with losses on Tuesday. In addition, unimpressive financial results, uncertainty over the 2021-22 fiscal year budget (announced after Eidul Fitr) and the impact of rising Covid-19 cases on the economy played the role of catalysts in the market collapse in subsequent sessions. . “The NCOC has ordered tighter restrictions and shorter working hours, while a full lockdown is still possible, this could potentially continue to add pressure on the market next week,” a report said from Arif Habib Limited. “The ongoing third wave of the coronavirus is likely to keep sentiment under pressure, as in addition to a strong earnings season (especially in cyclical sectors) we could see the market react on a positive note in the market. week to come, ”he added. Average daily traded volume fell 0.5% week over week to 331 million shares, while average daily traded value rose 14% week over week to $ 110 million. Read more: KSE-100 drops below 45,000 in liquidation context In terms of sectors, the downward contribution was led by technology and communication (110 points), cement (95 points), tobacco (555 points), engineering (49 points) and automotive assembly (43 points). In contrast, sectors that made a positive contribution included composite textiles (25 points) and chemicals (16 points). Script-wise, the big losers were TRG Pakistan (82 points), MCB (65 points), Pakistan Tobacco Company (55 points), NBP (39 points) and International Industries (31 points), while the positive contributors were led by HBL (48 points), BAHL (36 points), Fauji Fertilizer (34 points), Colgate-Palmolive (31 points) and UBL (24 points). Foreigners have become net sellers this week, offloading shares worth $ 13.1 million, up from a net purchase of $ 7.3 million last week. Significant sales were seen in commercial banks ($ 4.8 million) and in technology and communications ($ 1.5 million). Domestically, purchases were reported by other organizations ($ 16.1 million), followed by mutual funds ($ 13.4 million). Among the other big news of the week; AfDB Projected 2% GDP Growth Rate for FY20-21, ECC Approved Release of Rs 4.1 Billion Grant Against RLNG Supply, Budget Gap of 3 , 5% of GDP in the first eight months of the current fiscal year and funds through the Roshan digital account exceeded the billion dollar mark. Posted in The Express Tribune, May 2nd, 2021. As Business on Facebook, to pursue @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay informed and join the conversation.







