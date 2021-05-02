Regulators appear to be the biggest tech disruptors of the year (with more to come)

May 2, 2021



Fintech had a pivotal year in 2020. Companies raised a record 97 mega towers (towers of $ 100 million or more), and fintech products worldwide, registrations and engagement are unprecedented.

It is therefore not surprising that this rapid growth has led to increased regulatory oversight of fintech. However, few outside observers could have predicted the intensity with which regulators would react, especially in the we and Chinaand the serious repercussions of their new restrictions.

Chinese regulators shocked investors when they halted Ant Financial’s record IPO within days of its listing, and then imposed a record fine of $ 2.8 billion. This marked a paradigm shift in behavior from previous government procedures. The ‘great firewall’ policy, which once gave local businesses an edge over their global competitors, may very well be overshadowed by the “Great break.”

From now on, regulators would play an important role in enforcing potential violations of new regulations guiding online lending, data ownership and anti-competitive practices. Indeed, we witnessed it recently when Chinese regulators chose their next target: Meituan, a lifestyle and delivery apps company, to conduct a formal investigation.

Guo Shuqing, Chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission, summary of the new regime, declaring, almost a year ago: “Faced with the rapid growth of fintech, […] we will encourage innovation while improving risk management, in order to face new problems and challenges. Responding to this call, regulators ordered Meituan and a group of more than 30 other internet companies to rectify the anti-competition or risk sanctions. Meituan may have been too late to act, but regulators are keen to show he is ready to act.

It is not just the world’s major economies that are launching strong responses. Emerging Markets such as Southeast Asia, MENA and sub-Saharan Africa (regions that have experienced one of the strongest growth in fintech adoption in recent years) are doing the same.

Indonesia, considered as best emerging ecosystem second only to India, grabbed headlines announcing revisions POJK 77 regulations for online lenders. These new regulations make it difficult for new players to enter the market and result in increased supervision of existing companies. There is panels that alternative unsecured credit providers such as “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) companies will be their next target.

Outside of Asia, Africa has been remarkably progressive in its deployment of data protection frameworks, with almost half of the continent’s 54 countries adopting some variant of the European Union’s GDPR, the most prodigiously in Nigeria.

Governments are not only strengthening the regulation of fintech companies, but they are also actively developing new technologies that appear to compete with them. One technology that has seen a significant upturn in business is Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), a digital currency replacement and store of value that functions much like paper money. Issued by central banks, the CBDC is centrally controlled and does not require decentralized ledgers like many blockchains do. crypto-currencies do.

In addition, CBDCs can be of tremendous benefit to end users and governments by promoting greater financial inclusion (for example, they can be distributed directly to merchants and consumers for free), and provide better real-time monitoring of the market. money supply, respectively. One such currency that has been deployed in four pilot projects in China is Electronic Payments in Digital Currency (DCEP). Unlike existing e-wallets, DCEP and other CBDCs do not charge merchants user fees, which many feared. significantly undermine the market share of private fintech companies.

Initially, these new regulatory initiatives and government-led projects appear to pose a threat to FinTech companies, especially those in emerging markets. However, these developments have significant advantages. Clearer guidance and regulatory enforcement bring a greater degree of legitimacy and predictability to emerging markets, long considered too “risky” for investment. Local and foreign investors will have more confidence to deploy capital, and consumers will have more confidence in these companies if they feel their rights are protected.

In addition, this change will expand the opportunities for innovation, especially in regulation technology (regtech). Consumers want easy-to-use tools that give them control over the data businesses collect and hold about them. In addition, they want credit solutions that promote equitable access at scale and do not disadvantage or unfairly mislead them. Multinational corporations need tools that simplify compliance as the number and complexity of rules in various jurisdictions increase. There is an almost endless stream of opportunities that can arise as the market and regulations continue to evolve.

Government-led projects can compete with existing fintech products in some cases, but for the most part, these initiatives are unlikely to pose a threat to private fintech companies. Fintech platforms are sticky and have effects on both the user and the data network, making them difficult to supplant. Additionally, governments deploying their own fintech initiatives have demonstrated their willingness to work alongside existing fintech companies. In China, DCEP can leverage the infrastructure of Alipay and WeChat when implementing its own digital wallet. In the UAE, the success of the first versions of the eDirham the deployment would not have been possible without the support of private institutions.

As leading fintech companies move closer and closer to the size and reach of traditional financial institutions, government regulation will continue to increase. To maximize their chances of success, fintech players should work closely with regulators and a broader base of stakeholders on solutions that go beyond simply complying with legal requirements.

However, regulators also need to better balance the need to promote innovation and work with the private sector. Especially in emerging markets, regulators have built goodwill and credibility with the private sector, but now risk widening the gap. Authorities need to demonstrate how regulation fosters greater innovation and has a positive impact on Internet groups in the long run. Only then will fintech deliver on its promise to create a more secure and inclusive future of finance.

