Is it okay for 1 spouse to save all the retirement savings?

More than a quarter of U.S. households containing two or more people survive on a single income, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Aside from increasing financial pressures on the worker, having just one breadwinner also creates unique retirement planning issues for married couples, including where to keep their nest egg.

There is nothing technically wrong with the household breadwinner keeping all of the couple’s savings in their retirement account. But wisdom depends on a couple’s marriage and finances more than anything.

What happens if only one person is saving for retirement?

In a perfect world, the worker would save more than enough to cover both his expenses and those of his non-working spouse. The couple would live happily ever after and tap into that money as they needed it in retirement. If the worker died first, his spouse, as the beneficiary of his retirement account, would inherit the remaining funds and use them to cover his expenses.

But that’s not always how it works. On the one hand, saving for retirement is difficult, and it may be difficult for a couple to save enough if only one person has a retirement account. This is even true for high income couples. 401 (k) s and IRAs have annual maximums, and you can’t contribute more than that or you’ll have to pay fines. This could force high earners who are maximizing their retirement accounts to save in a taxable brokerage account that does not enjoy the same tax breaks.

Dealing with Divorce

The biggest problem, however, is that not all marriages survive. And retirement accounts can only be in the name of one person. Divorce might be the farthest thing on your mind right now, but if it happens and all of the retirement savings are in your spouse’s name, you could be in trouble.

It is possible to claim part of your ex-spouse’s retirement savings in the event of a divorce, assuming you do not have a prenuptial agreement. But you will need a Qualified Home Relations Order (QDRO). This is an order that must be approved by the administrator of the worker’s pension plan and by the court entitling the non-working spouse to a share of the worker’s retirement savings.

But that doesn’t mean it will be a 50/50 split. Retirement savings that your ex had before your marriage is generally not eligible for splitting. What you get also depends on where you live. Nine states – Arizona, California, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin – are community property states, which means all of your marital property is considered to be owned equally. But in the remaining 41 states, known as equitable distribution states, it’s up to the court to decide what equitable distribution is and that means you could end up with less than half of your ex’s savings. .

Even if you get what you want, you will face a lot of legal headaches before you can finally open that nest egg and divide its contents. Fortunately, there is a way to avoid this.

Use a spousal IRA instead

A spouse IRA is a regular, traditional, or Roth IRA that is in the name of a spouse who is not working. The work partner can contribute up to the annual maximum – $ 6,000 in 2021 or $ 7,000 if the account holder is 50 years of age or older – provided they have earned enough throughout the year to cover these contributions.

This has a few advantages. First, it gives the non-working spouse a retirement savings of their own without having to fight for it in the event of a divorce. Second, it could allow the couple to save more money for retirement each year while lowering their tax bill. If the working spouse has the chance to maximize their workplace retirement account and an IRA in their own name, a traditional spousal IRA gives the couple another chance to set aside more tax-deferred money for their own. to come up.

But having a spouse IRA is no guarantee that you will avoid the legal nightmare described above if you end up divorced. If the bulk of a couple’s retirement savings were in the worker’s 401 (k), the non-working spouse may still need a QDRO to access a fair distribution of assets.

How to open a spousal IRA

Opening a joint IRA is equivalent to opening a regular IRA. You choose whether you want a traditional IRA, which saves you paying taxes now in exchange for paying taxes on withdrawals later, or a Roth IRA, which requires you to pay taxes now but allows tax-free withdrawals. tax.

Then you choose your broker and open the account in the name of the non-salaried spouse. This will not be called a spousal IRA. It’s just considered a regular IRA. But you can finance it with the money the working spouse earns. Then just choose what you want to invest in and set up a recurring contribution schedule if you want.

A spouse IRA may not make the balance of power completely fair between the two partners, but it is definitely a start. If you haven’t already, talk to your spouse about how much you both think you need for your retirement and whether a joint IRA might fit into your future plans.