Solve complex problems in the health industry and manufacture cosmetics to celebrate beauty; top SME

The liberalization of the insurance industry in India and the growing popularity of the Internet in the late 1990s led Girish Rao to embark on an entrepreneurial adventure.

President of Vidal Health and MD Girish Rao

As someone looking to challenge the status quo and solve complex problems, the mechanical engineer launched Vidal Health in 2002 in Bengaluru to provide Third Party Administration (TPA) services in the health field. .

Shankar Bali, a telecommunications and fintech professional, joined him as deputy managing director. At that time, Indian insurance opened up to private organizations. I got the license and started Vidal Health with a mission to provide good quality TPA services to health insurance policyholders in India and abroad, Girish tells SMBStory.

Now, Vidal, one of the leading healthcare management companies in India operates in more than 800 locations in India and partners with more than 10,000 service providers, including hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and clinicians.

Girish claims Vidal handles over a million complaints and eight lakh pre-authorization requests per year. He manages a premium portfolio of Rs 3,000 crore in health insurance.

Renee Cosmetics

Aashka Goradia, founder of Renee Cosmetics

Driven by digitalization, the Indian cosmetics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.23% to $ 20 billion between 2020 and 2025, according to data from Mordor Intelligence and Statista. It is in this context and to celebrate the natural beauty of women that actor turned entrepreneur Aashka Goradia realized his dream of manufacturing and selling cosmetic products under his own brand, Renee Cosmetics.

Products made by René’s manufacturing partners in Gujarat were then sold on his website, as well as on Nykaa, Amazon, Flipkart and social media channels. Aashka does not disclose sales figures for the brands, but says the strategy worked and Renee quickly grew from a small manufacturing company to a team of 50 employees.

Our revenue has increased by 30X, and we are now aiming for an ARR of Rs 100 crore, she said, adding, “We have engaged around 75,000 consumers in the past three months.”

After seeing initial success with its lipstick and eyelash products, Aashka branched out into manufacturing Kohlistic Eye line, Strobe Queen highlighters, Check Matte lipsticks, Brushes, Eyebrow Roll- On and makeup remover balm, among others.

Auntie elxsi

Nitin Pai, Director of Marketing and Director of Strategy, Tata Elxsi “align =” center “> Nitin Pai, Director of Marketing and Director of Strategy, Tata Elxsi

Tata Groups design and technology services company, Tata Elxsi, has a strong presence in sectors such as automotive, healthcare, media and communications and transport, including electric mobility. Some of the company’s notable ventures include a project with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai.

The company is also working on providing an integrated transportation system to Kochi Metro Rail Limited. This project will not only integrate metro services, but will also bring together bus, taxi and other local transport systems. In this way, the journey of customers from home to the final destination is taken care of.

In addition, Tata Elxsi is also developing a smart card that the customer can use to make payment for the entire journey. In the OTT space, the company has worked with brands such as Hotstar, Voot, SonyLIV, Discovery + and Zee5. Last year, Tata Elxsi also launched an artificial intelligence (AI) center to meet the country’s growing needs for intelligent systems.

The company, which is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange, recently announced its fourth quarter results, reporting an 8.7% increase in quarterly revenue (QoQ) to Rs 518 crore. Technology is ultimately for improving the customer experience, and that’s where we’re uniquely positioned, says Nitin Pai, Marketing Director and Strategy Director of Tata Elxsi, who joined the company in 1996. In a conversation with SMBStory, he talks about the automotive industry, electric vehicles, SMEs and much more.

Filter concept

Mehul Panchal, Founder, Filter Concept

Filter Concept, a two-decade-old company, offers complete filtration technology solutions, meeting various filtration requirements of air, gas and liquid for safe working conditions in industrial infrastructure.

When I started Filter Concept in 2002, at that time the filtration business was limited to marketing and selling products to industries, while application analysis was particularly at their lowest levels. Having a technical background, I did my own research and Filter Concept was born, Mehul tells SMBStory.

A chemical engineer with a qualifying MBA, Mehul started the business in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, investing 10,000 rupees.

According to Mehul, Filter Concept Raised a turnover of Rs 100 crore in FY20. The company exports to 87 countries and derives 80% of its income from these exports and 20% from PSUs.

Read the full story here.