Big fund bought shares of Exxon, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Southwest Airlines

One of America’s largest public pension funds appears to be betting on a recovery in the travel industry, judging by its recent investment changes.

The Ohio State Teachers’ Retirement System has tasked with



Carnival



(symbol: CCL),



Royal Caribbean



(RCL), and



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings



(NCLH) in the first trimester. STRS Ohio, as the pension is known, has also increased investment in



Southwest Airlines



(LUV) and



Exxon



Mobil (XOM), which is expected to benefit from increased fuel consumption. The pension revealed the trades, among others, in a form he filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

STRS Ohio, which manages $ 80 billion in assets, did not respond to a request for comment.

The repo purchased an additional 35,672 shares of Carnival and an additional 81,821 shares of Royal Caribbean to end the first quarter with holdings of 71,494 shares and 346,821 shares, respectively. STRS Ohio also launched an investment of 39,875 shares of Norwegian during the period; he hadn’t owned one at end of 2020.

All three cruise stocks beat the market in the first quarter. Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise inventory rose 22.5%, 14.6% and 8.5% respectively.



S&P 500 Index



managed an increase of 5.8%. Since then, they have had a mixed performance as a group. Carnival and Royal Caribbean rose 5.3% and 1.6% in April, while Norwegian climbed 12.5%; the index rose 5.2%.

At least one analyst believes the Norwegian stock may be the best positioned of the three, as the company has traditionally seen top capacity growth. Nevertheless, the entire sector still faces headwinds. Cruise lines want to resume shipping from US ports in July, but that’s unlikely.

STRS Ohio bought an additional 408,646 shares of Exxon at the end of March along with 2,589,776 shares of the energy giant.

Exxon stock climbed 35.4% in the first quarter, in hopes of a reopening of the economy and higher oil prices, which soared after attacks on Saudi oil properties. Shares gained 2.5% in April. Exxons first quarter results, released last week, were strong. the rebound in oil prices provided a cushion, but Exxon faces a proxy fight.

The repo bought an additional 199,959 shares of Southwest at the end of March along with 751,594 shares of the low-priced airline.

Southwestern stocks jumped 31.0% in the first quarter and 2.8% in April.

Southwest noted in March that it was seeing more leisure bookings. Even analysts who don’t rate Southwestern stocks at Buy are raising their earnings estimates. The company appeared as a play for pleasure travel in February Barrons Round table.

Write to Ed Lin at [email protected] and follow @BarronsEdLin.