Key takeaways from the latest GDP figures

Economic growth accelerates while inflation remains under control

Getty



Economic growth accelerated sharply in the first three months of 2021. The economy grew at an annualized inflation-adjusted rate 6.4% rate in the first three months of 2021, accelerating growth compared to the previous three months and thus extending growth for the third consecutive quarter. As a result, the economy was 0.4% higher than in the first quarter of 2020.

This almost brings the size of the economy back to where it was before the recession started. After all, the first three quarters of 2020 include the sharp drop in economic activity in March 2020. The economy was 0.9% smaller in the first quarter of 2021 than in the last three months of 2019. But, assuming that the dynamics of the economy accelerated in March 2021 due to the massive financial injection of the American rescue plan, the economy has already recovered all of its losses from the pandemic or will soon.

However, recovering these losses will not be enough. The population and the productivity of the economy have also increased in the meantime. In March 2021, he were 8.4 million fewer jobs until February 2020, before the labor market collapsed. To recoup these jobs, the economy will need to maintain its momentum for some time.

Inflation is still subdued in the midst of this acceleration in growth. The key measure is the personal consumption expenditure price index increased by 3.5% in the first three months of 2021. This was up from 1.5% in the last three months Still, consumer prices in the first three months of 2021 were 2.1% higher than prices in the fourth quarter of 2019. Inflation so far is still relatively low.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Several factors are likely to limit future inflationary pressures. On the one hand, global competition will limit price increases. Imports jumped 5.7% in the first quarter of 2021, continuing the strong import expansion that began in mid-2020. This puts US companies in increased competition with foreign producers, making it more difficult to raise prices. At the same time, exports fell by 1.1%. This frees up the ability of domestic producers to meet domestic demand. Plus, much of the increase in spending in the first three months of 2021 has likely met pent-up demand that won’t last. the most important contributions to economic growth of consumption came from spending on new cars, restaurants and hotels. These spending increases are unlikely to persist. There are only a limited number of new cars people can buy, so many restaurants to go to, and so many missed trips to make up for. Finally, people have saved much of the additional income they received from the various benefits offered by the US bailout. the the personal savings rate has jumped again at 21.0% from 13.0% already high at the end of 2020. Mental health data from the US Census Bureau Household Impulse Survey suggests that people care as much about it. have additional expenses than having more wealth they can rely on for an emergency. The additional savings will only gradually translate into increased spending, limiting price pressures. These different trends will ease inflationary pressures.

Business investment has shifted from physical structures to computers and software. Investments in structures such as office buildings declined, while investments in computers and software increased by a 65% annualized rate after increasing at double-digit rates for much of 2020. This could herald a continued focus on remote working. It could also mean slower net additions to the country’s capital base, as computers and software depreciate faster than offices, hospitals, manufacturing plants and other physical structures. Over time, slower growth in the country’s available capital base could translate into lower productivity growth. Businesses will need to increase their capital spending faster and continue this high business spending at higher rates for some time.

As consumption and business investment in computers and peripherals accelerated, housing market dynamics appeared to be slowing. Spending on new housing rose a still relatively high 10.8% in the first quarter of 2021, but this marked the second consecutive quarter that growth in housing spending was well below the levels of the previous quarter. If this slowing trend continues, it would again suggest that rising savings are not translating into spending booms. People don’t turn their new wealth into more housing, even with low interest rates.

Finally, growth in state and local government spending has been fairly modest. In the first quarter of 2021, state and local government spending increased by an annualized rate adjusted for inflation of 1.7%. This was the first positive increase after three quarters of significantly lower spending. But, given the sharp decline in state and local government spending for most of 2020, and the fact that the US bailout provided substantial resources to cash-strapped state and local governments, this increase appears relatively low. Part of this may have to do with the timing of the US bailout, which was not enacted until March. State and local governments may not have had time to adjust their spending in response to the legislation. It could also mean that state and local governments have used the extra funds to fill their revenue gaps and put money into reserves rather than increasing their heavily decimated public services.

The latest data on economic growth is good news. Consumer spending accelerated, as did some forms of business spending. Continuing these trends and improving other spending will determine where and how quickly the much needed jobs lost during the recession return.