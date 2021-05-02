Starter mantra: Punekars feeds the lessons of the stock market

When the nationwide lockdown was announced last year in March, everyone was looking for the best way to spend their time.

Count the actual number of chips in a pack; count the repeated words in a song, but there were others who tried to start winning with the extra time during the lockdown.

Most searched for information available online related to investing and trading. It was a strange coincidence that when the cogs of the economy stopped moving, the stock markets exploded.

The common man couldn’t understand this irony and many thought it was just a bubble created by mad investors.

However, a year later, it has now been established with data and statistics that even during the hardest lockdown, ordinary people overcame the fear of the market and were ready to invest money and trade online. . Such a trend has also been highlighted by the subscription-based online financial education platform LearnApp.com.

The online education start-up founded by Prateek Singh has seen a surge in the number of first-time investors signing up to learn more about trading and investing.

0.15 million Puneites have registered for a variety of courses during the pandemic year, 2020-2021, on the platform.

That’s 2x higher than Mumbai subscribers. Their data also reveals that 8% of those subscribers are women between the ages of 25 and 34. As the world crippled with financial insecurity, new investors in Pune saw it as an opportunity to learn something new and grow.

In the beginning…

Singh says, in the summer of 2007 I had my first date with the whole concept of trading. My dad opened a Demat account for me, and my first business was in a business called Milk Food. This was followed by the 2008 global market collapse and from there it took me about six years to achieve consistent profitability. Ideally, it shouldn’t have taken that long, but the reality was that there weren’t any resources for a new market participant to learn. I had to make these mistakes and learn from them.

Not only was I passionate about trading, but I also wanted to create a platform where people can learn from my experience. I founded a start-up called Market Scientist in 2014 with the idea of ​​creating videos and blogs teaching personal finance, business, investing and trading. There were a lot of people who thought the videos would never work. As an entrepreneur, I wanted to build something and measure results with real users, rather than spending my time listening to opinions. I left Market Scientist and decided to launch LearnApp in 2018 with Ankush Oberoi, Swati Sharma and Sohail Alam.

Lockdown experience

When the lockout was announced, people had more time since they were working from home, and at the same time, there was also a lot of activity in the stock market. Said Singh, this is where we saw two changes in customer behavior: first, online became an acceptable mode of learning; second, online webinars have become an extended form of learning. We were already leaders in the financial space and with the help of these two we were able to reach more people.

In the early days of the lockdown, we saw a spike in users, but the same users didn’t stay with us at the end of April. To be fair, until last year there were several small issues that needed to be addressed due to which we saw lower completion rates. We needed to fix this, and the only way to do that was to talk to each of our users by taking their feedback and repeating each of our lessons. It took us a while to fix these bugs, but as soon as they were fixed our completion rates went from under 30% to over 50%.

Explaining further, he says, our annual subscription model also helped increase the completion rate and acquire new subscribers during the lockdown. Users got more time to explore the platform and they started to like the content we were creating which gave us a great completion rate. Many new users who wanted to learn more about the markets contacted LearnApp and took their first online course with us.

Taking care of his team was also a priority for Singh. He said: The environment in March 2020 was uncertain and many businesses were closing. To make sure our teammates didn’t have to worry about their jobs, we started paying salaries two days in advance and offered micro loans if anyone needed help in their family. It really helped build confidence and take away any uncertainties they might have about their future. Ultimately, it’s the team and the consumers, and that’s what kept the company afloat even in the worst of the downturn.

Millenial Money: a global trend

According to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), new additions of dematerialized or dematerialized accounts reached a record 10.7 million between April 2020 and April 2021. This is a 2x increase in number of new dematerialized accounts opened during fiscal year 2021. -21. Interestingly, not only has there been an increase in the number of first-time users, but global data trends have also shown that in the post-pandemic world, younger or millennial investors in India have started to open demat accounts to start trading, in tune with the global trend. .