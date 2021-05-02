Here’s a popular Robinhood Penny stock you’ll want to have on your radar





I like some of the 100 most popular actions on Robinhood. My investment portfolio even includes over a dozen of them – all of which are large cap stocks or large exchange traded funds (ETFs). Although several penny stocks are widely held by investors on the trading platform, I generally avoid these stocks as they are generally too speculative. However, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t some intriguing opportunities with really low stock prices. Here’s a popular Robinhood penny stock that you’ll want to have on your radar. The best kind of biotechnology at the clinical stage Pharmaceutical holding Tonix (NASDAQ: TNXP) barely makes Robinhood’s most popular list, currently ranking last in the top 100. Most investors have probably never heard of Tonix, but the company has an interesting history. There are three main categories of biotechnology: commercial stage, clinical stage and preclinical stage. Tonix belongs to the middle group. And it’s arguably the best kind of biotechnology at the clinical stage. The more the pipeline of candidates for clinical stage biotechnology is developed, the riskier it is. Tonix already has an advanced stage testing program with a non-opioid pain reliever TNX-102 SL. Better yet, the company announced positive results from a Phase 3 study for therapy in the treatment of fibromyalgia in December 2020. Tonix expects to release interim results from a second advanced-stage study of TNX-102 SL in the treatment of fibromyalgia in the third quarter of this year and the first results in the fourth quarter. Assuming all goes well, the company will likely file for U.S. regulatory approval in 2022. Many biotech companies with promising late-stage programs have sky-high valuations. However, Tonix’s market cap is still less than $ 400 million. Some clinical stage biotechnologies are also one-ride ponies with a single candidate in clinical testing. Tonix’s pipeline includes another investigational drug in clinical trials with plans to advance another program into clinical trials this year. It also targets several other neurological indications for TNX-102 SL. Some intriguing “lottery tickets” Tonix’s candidates focused on central nervous system disorders alone would be enough to earn investors’ attention. However, the company also has some intriguing “lottery tickets” that may well pay off in spectacular fashion. In March, Tonix announced positive preliminary results from a preclinical trial evaluating the COVID-19 vaccine candidate TNX-1800 in non-human primates. To be sure, there is a long way to go between preclinical testing and bringing a new COVID-19 vaccine to market. And this market is already a bit crowded. What’s interesting about TNX-1800, however, is that it’s a single-dose vaccine that could provide long-term immunity. It uses a live horse pox virus vaccine designed to express the spike protein found on the surface of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Yes, Tonix would be late to the party at best even if all goes well with its development of the TNX-1800. However, it is at least possible that the company could carve out a niche in the global COVID-19 vaccine market if TNX-1800 meets expectations. In addition, Tonix recently entered into an agreement with OyaGen to authorize TNX-3500, an investigational antiviral drug that could treat COVID-19 and other viral infections. The news caused Tonix’s share price to jump amid investor enthusiasm for the TNX-3500’s potential. In a direct comparison with Sciences of Gilead“Veklury (remdesivir), TNX-3500 was found to be approximately 65 times more effective in inhibiting the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Always risky While I think Tonix exhibits many of the characteristics found in the best clinical stage biotech stocks, it’s still quite risky. There is no guarantee that its lead applicant will obtain regulatory approval or be commercially successful, even if it does. The odds are even greater compared to Tonix’s COVID-19 programs allowing investors to hit the biotech jackpot. I don’t think Tonix is ​​the type of stock that most investors would be comfortable buying at this point. But if there’s a dime to be had on your radar, I think Tonix is.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







