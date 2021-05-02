North Hills Real Estate Transactions for the week of May 2, 2021





Nice view Ronald Woshner sold the property at 108 S Euclid Ave. to Todd Steven and Kelley Ann Warner for $ 232,000. Susan Pollock sold the property at 639 Tingley Ave. to BE Glenn LLC for $ 51,000. Franklin park Susanne Huppenthal sold the property at 2634 Big Sewickley Creek Road to Franklin Park Borough for $ 300,000. Feng Sun sold the property at 1812 Rutgers Ln to Rupali and Sanjay Soni for $ 335,000. Peter Barry sold the property at 1609 St. Andrews Ct to David Drauch and Holly Heller for $ 375,000. Gerald Seidell sold the property at 1645 Stone Mansion Drive to Patrick and Susan Kiniry for $ 355,000. Juan Herrero sold the property at 1692 Sturbridge Drive to Daniel Michelmore for $ 734,850. Marshall Benjamin Marcus Homes LLC sold the property at 1012 Goldeneye to Robert and Susan Meredith for $ 1,190,999. Phyllis Clendaniel’s trustee sold the property at 933 Summit Drive to Nathan Holland and Galen Kreutzberg for $ 370,000. Ross Venturi sold the property at 143 Watson Drive to Colton Fedell for $ 250,000. McCandless Quadplex Partners 1 sold the Ashley Hill Drive property to DB Development Inc. for $ 9,200. Timothy Kerrigan sold the property at 1175 Balmoral Drive to Howald Alejandro Zambrano and Stephanie Karol Dasilva for $ 245,000. Nickolas Glickenhouse sold the property at 1894 Dubonnet Ct to Jumoke and Shiela Davis for $ 420,250. Kathryn Lunt sold a property at 200 Moreland Road to David and Lindsay Jaie McFarlane for $ 389,000. Joseph Fricker sold the property at 1629 Pin Oak Drive to William Pipp and Tiffany Yanosky for $ 135,000. Edwin Hilderhoff sold the property at 553 Sloop Road # 25 to Daniel Schollenberger Jr. for $ 120,000. Jason Scott sold the property at 10141 Woodbury Drive to Luke and Jessica Royer for $ 405,000. Ohio Irene Giordano sold the property at 1653 Blackburn Heights Drive to Thomas and Mary Blazek for $ 450,000. Paul Palguta sold the property at 172 Sebago Lake Drive to Christopher and Jessica Farley for $ 840,000. Ross The estate of Louis Kurtek sold the property at 116 Ninth St. to David Andrew and Aimee Teresa Lobaugh for $ 170,000. Anthony Mazzotta sold the property at 420 Allenberry Drive to Scott Kotanchik for $ 182,000. Robert Ulmer sold the property at 1846, boul. Babcock. to Jada Mechanical LLC for $ 25,000. David Grampes Murrer’s trustee sold the property at 3295 boul. Babcock. to Joseph and Alexandrea Hosek for $ 10,000. Susan Flowers sold the property at 5900 Babcock Blvd. Apt 26 at Ice Properties 1 LLC for $ 59,900. Richard Begali sold the property at 5900 Babcock Blvd. Unit 58 in Chandra Nath Roy and Irona Khandaker for $ 64,000. Helen Novak sold the property at 223 Bernice St. to Brock Baranowski for $ 223,000. Richard Joseph Peter Cichoski sold the property at 119 Bryon Road to Ernest Seech and Helen McMullen for $ 285,000. Virginia Kress sold the property at 179 Clearview Ave. to Gerald Jacoby and Jesika Rodriguez for $ 180,000. Revamped Properties LLC sold the property at 118 Eakin Ave. to Luke Koval and Maria Mack for $ 377,000. The Anthony Bisese estate sold the property at 336 Holiday Drive to Jeffrey and Rachel Bland for $ 280,000. The LSRMFMH Master Participation Trust II sold the property at 1714 Kenyon Ave. to Ryan Thomas for $ 80,000. Paul Allen sold the property at 195 King Ave. to William and Michelle Gendron for $ 190,000. Megan DiMartino sold a property at 515 Kingsberry Ct to Jillian and James Huber for $ 215,000. David Keith Brinker’s estate sold the property at 245 Lipp Ave. to Gimena Bosonetto for $ 175,900. Patrick Megahan sold the property at 110 Rosecrest Drive to Ryan Locaitis for $ 200,000. Tyler Vaughan Bauman sold the property at 105 Tillotson Cir to Vitalii and Karyna Shevchenko for $ 236,000. William Kalmbach’s estate sold the property at 517 Washington Blvd. to Matthew Mikalik for $ 232,500. Dalan Zydel sold the property at 329 Woodbridge Drive to Kathleen Donnelly for $ 172,500. Tony Eguavoen sold the property at 25 Zug Ave. to Erika Hill for $ 210,000. West view Talopgh LLC sold the property at 129 Bronx Ave. to Amy Parks for $ 180,000. Philip Ciarrocchi sold the property at 617 Center Avenue to Clark Cavaliere and William Chamberlain for $ 185,000. Antoinette Greco sold the property at 407 Cornell Ave. to Joseph Greco for $ 165,072. Sydney Michael Solomon sold the property at 137 Hawthorne Ave. to Philip Roeser for $ 32,376. Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact RealSTATs at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos