ZipRecruiter goes public this month. What there is to know.

Text size





ZipRecruiter, the latest company to submit a direct enrollment request, has set a date for its offering.

The online job market has announced that it will debut on the New York Stock Exchange on or around May 26, 2021. a flyer said. It will trade under the symbol ZIP.

ZipRecruiter itself does not sell shares with the offer and will not receive the proceeds from the direct listing. Instead, its shareholders will offer up to 86,598,896 Class A common shares for resale, according to the document.

ZipRecruiter will be the third company this year to use a direct listing to go public:



Coinbase



(ticker: COIN), a cryptocurrency exchange, used the method to list its shares in April on the Nasdaq, after the gaming platform



Roblox



(RBLX) did it for its March debut on the NYSE. (Squarespace, a web design company, also filed a request for publication via a direct listing on the NYSE, but has yet to set a trading date.)

Companies primarily use direct listings because they are cheaper than traditional IPOs and allow shareholders to sell their shares to the public without intermediaries. In a traditional IPO, a company sells stocks and uses one or more investment banks to guarantee transactions. But in a direct quote, a bank or banks usually work as financial advisers for the company that goes public.

ZipRecruiter has lined up six investment banks



Goldman Sachs



(GS),



JPMorgan Chase



(JPM), Barclays Capital,



Evercore Group



(EVR), William Blair and Raymond Jamesto advise on the upcoming offer. However, only Goldman and



JPMorgan Chase



will consult with a designated market maker to set the opening price of ZipRecruiters.

Direct listings usually don’t include locks, which keep shareholders from selling for a period of time. Similarly, ZipRecruiter shareholders will be able to selltheir shares as soon as the company goes on sale later this month.

During a traditional IPO, a company will organize a roadshow where the management team makes presentations to institutional investors to create interest in the stock. Direct registrations have replaced the roadshow with Investor Day, when investors typically learn that a company is going public through a webcast meeting. ZipRecruiter is organizing its investor day May 10.

Founded in 2010, ZipRecruiter is a job marketplace for people looking for work and companies looking for employees. More than 2.8 million businesses have used ZipRecruiter to find an employee while 110 million job seekers have searched the site for jobs, according to the file. The company became profitable in 2020, reporting $ 86 million in revenue compared to $ 6.3 million in losses in 2019. Revenue fellnearly 3% to $ 418 million in 2020, according to the prospectus.

ZipRecruiter has raised $ 219 million in funding, according to Crunchbase. This includes a round of 156 million dollars in 2018 co-led by Wellington Management Company and Institutional Venture Partners, or IVP. IVP holds the largest share of the voting power of ZipRecruiters 21.1%.

Several shareholders have registered their Class A ordinary shares, which they may or may not sell through direct listing, the prospectus says. IVP has registered approximately 22.7 million Class A shares, while Wellington offers approximately 1.9 million shares. ZipRecruiter CEO Ian Siegel has placed 10.5 million Class A shares in place.

Write to Luisa Beltran at [email protected]